Lions vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 3

The Detroit Lions will host the New York Jets on Sunday in a Week 3 NFL showdown on FOX.

Both of these teams got Week 1 wins before falling in Week 2.

The Lions have been in two shootouts through the first two weeks beating the Saints 31-30 and falling to the Bills 41-31. The Lions offense ranks 4th in scoring (31.0 PPG), 7th in passing yards per game (246.5), 10th in total offense (362.0 YPG) while their defense ranks 31st in total yards allowed per game (457.5), 31st in scoring defense (35.5 PPG), 31st in passing yards allowed per game (310.5), 28th in rushing yards allowed per game (147.0), 30th in third-down conversion rate allowed (58.6%).

Meanwhile, the Jets had a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Packers in Week 2. After leading 17-7 early in the fourth quarter, Green Bay scored 13 unanswered to win 20-17.

So which team will get to 2-1 and which will fall to 1-2?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Lions vs. Jets at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 27.

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Jets @ Lions Odds

Moneyline

Lions: -330 (bet $10 to win $13.03 total)

Jets: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Spread

Lions -6.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Jets +6.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 47.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 47.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Jets @ Lions Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

We’ve gotten a glimpse of how many Lions games might go this season: plenty of points on both sides. But against a struggling Jets offense, Detroit’s defense could have a chance to get right.

The Jets lead the NFL in total defense (197.0 yards allowed per game) and rank second against both the pass (131.5) and the run (65.5). Still, those numbers came against the Titans and Packers. Detroit’s offense presents a different challenge.

Since 2022, Dan Campbell’s Lions are 17-6 in regular-season games following a loss, winning those games by an average of 14.1 points. Take Detroit to respond with a convincing win.

The Pick: Lions -6.5

How to Watch Lions vs. Jets