Vikings Rule Out WR Justin Jefferson Due To Ankle Injury vs. Buccaneers
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out star wide receiver Justin Jefferson for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle injury, the team confirmed.
Jefferson went down in the first quarter and went into the medical tent for more evaluation. He emerged with both ankles heavily taped, walked the sideline testing his mobility, and was eventually escorted to the locker room. Notably, Jefferson was able to walk off the field under his own power.
His final play of the game came in the first quarter, when he was brought down by Buccaneers safety Tykee Smith.
Jefferson finished the day with two catches for 32 yards, including a 22-yard catch on Minnesota's opening drive.
The injury comes at a pivotal moment for Minnesota's offense, as quarterback Kyler Murray made his return Sunday after clearing the concussion protocol.
The injury will hurt Minnesota no matter how long he misses. Jefferson has established himself as one of the best receivers in the league and a matchup nightmare who demands a defense's full attention on every snap.
Despite a carousel of shaky quarterback play last season, Jefferson still posted his sixth straight 1,000-yard campaign, making him just the third player in NFL history to reach the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first six seasons, joining Randy Moss and Mike Evans.
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