National Football League
Case Keenum To Start At QB For Bears Against Eagles Instead Of Tyson Bagent
National Football League

Case Keenum To Start At QB For Bears Against Eagles Instead Of Tyson Bagent

Updated Sep. 27, 2026 1:26 p.m. ET

Tyson Bagent has fully cleared the league's concussion protocol, but the Chicago Bears won't start him at quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles with Caleb Williams out for Monday night's matchup.

Instead, Chicago will roll with veteran journeyman Case Keenum when it hosts Philadelphia, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on "FOX NFL Sunday." 

Bagent entered the league's concussion protocol on Monday, a day after he played the final two drives in the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He cleared protocol on Sunday morning, according to Glazer. However, Bagent didn't participate in the team's first two practices this week, making it difficult for the Bears to implement the game plan with him at quarterback, as Glazer noted.

Keenum, 38, will make his first start since 2023, when he went 1-1 in a pair of starts for the Houston Texans. He's made only two other starts since the turn of the decade, going 2-0 with the Cleveland Browns in 2021. Keenum is 30-36 all-time as a starter, throwing 77 touchdowns and 51 interceptions in those 66 starts.

Bagent, meanwhile, has been listed as the Bears' No. 2 quarterback. He's 2-2 as a starter in his four-year career.

As for Williams, he didn't practice at all this week after suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday. After initial concerns that the injury would keep him out long-term, Williams is week-to-week. Chicago hasn't placed him on injured reserve, which would've ruled him out for four games. 

share
recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?

    #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?

    NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills

  2. NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings

    2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings

    NFL Trending Image: Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So

    Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So

  3. NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders

    NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders

    NFL Trending Image: Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers

    Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers

    NFL Trending Image: 49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History

    49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
#AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Ravens In Brazil, Unders In College Football Slate

Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Ravens In Brazil, Unders In College Football Slate

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?

    #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?

    NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills

  2. NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Which QBs Other Than Josh Allen Have Impressed The GOAT?

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings

    2026 NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Tampa Bay To Cover Against Vikings

    NFL Trending Image: Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So

    Which 0-2 Team Will Turn It Around? Why We Think The Texans Are Most Likely To Do So

  3. NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders

    NFL Catchup: Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith On Injury Report; Cowboys Down 4 Defenders

    NFL Trending Image: Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers

    Almost Time To Pack It Up? 3 Takeaways From Falcons' Dominant Win vs. Packers

    NFL Trending Image: 49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History

    49ers Reportedly Dealt Another Nick Bosa Injury Blow; Star DE's Injury History

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: #AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
#AskTom: Tom Brady Embarrassed By Piss Missile Quote; Which Team Should NFL Foes Fear?
NFL Trending Image: Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
Trinidad Chambliss Is The Best QB In College Football. What's His NFL Draft Ceiling?
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For Ole Miss-Florida, Chargers-Bills
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes