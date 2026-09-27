Case Keenum To Start At QB For Bears Against Eagles Instead Of Tyson Bagent

Tyson Bagent has fully cleared the league's concussion protocol, but the Chicago Bears won't start him at quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles with Caleb Williams out for Monday night's matchup.

Instead, Chicago will roll with veteran journeyman Case Keenum when it hosts Philadelphia, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on "FOX NFL Sunday."

Bagent entered the league's concussion protocol on Monday, a day after he played the final two drives in the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He cleared protocol on Sunday morning, according to Glazer. However, Bagent didn't participate in the team's first two practices this week, making it difficult for the Bears to implement the game plan with him at quarterback, as Glazer noted.

Keenum, 38, will make his first start since 2023, when he went 1-1 in a pair of starts for the Houston Texans. He's made only two other starts since the turn of the decade, going 2-0 with the Cleveland Browns in 2021. Keenum is 30-36 all-time as a starter, throwing 77 touchdowns and 51 interceptions in those 66 starts.

Bagent, meanwhile, has been listed as the Bears' No. 2 quarterback. He's 2-2 as a starter in his four-year career.

As for Williams, he didn't practice at all this week after suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday. After initial concerns that the injury would keep him out long-term, Williams is week-to-week. Chicago hasn't placed him on injured reserve, which would've ruled him out for four games.