National Football League
Bills vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 3
National Football League

Bills vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 3

Published Sep. 27, 2026 3:39 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Buffalo Bills will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in a Week 3 NFL showdown on FOX.

It’s been a tale of two starts for these teams in 2026.

The Chargers couldn’t have scripted a worse one. Los Angeles is the first team in NFL history to start 0-2 with losses to two teams that each lost at least 14 games the previous season. The Chargers fell 26-14 to the Cardinals in Week 1 and by the same score to the Raiders in Week 2. 

Now the schedule gets tougher, starting with Buffalo.

The Bills, meanwhile, are rolling in Joe Brady’s first season as head coach. They lead the NFL in scoring (38.5 points per game) and yards per play (7.07), rank second in total offense (427.5 yards per game), fourth in passing (283 net yards per game) and fifth in rushing (144.5 yards per game).

Josh Allen has accounted for an NFL-leading nine touchdowns — five passing and four rushing — without a turnover. He ranks second in yards per attempt (9.70) and total yards (674), third in passer rating (125.8), fourth in passing yards (582) and tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (5). He’s also the current MVP favorite.

Can Allen and the Bills’ high-powered offense keep rolling, or will the Chargers finally get off the schneid?

Let’s take a look at the odds for Bills vs. Chargers at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 27. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

 Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers Chargers @ Bills Odds

Moneyline 

  • Bills: -375 (bet $10 to win $12.67 total)
  • Chargers: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Spread 

  • Bills -7.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Chargers +7.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

  • Over 50.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under 50.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
 

 Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers Chargers @ Bills Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

The Chargers have hit rock bottom. The good news? There’s nowhere to go but up.

Los Angeles entered the season expected to be one of the NFL’s best teams. After losses to two of last year’s worst, just about everyone is out on the Chargers.

Everyone except us.

This team is too talented and too well coached for these struggles to continue. A win over Buffalo would change the conversation in a hurry. And while the Bills offense has been explosive, their defense can be exploited. Buffalo ranks 28th in total defense (368 yards allowed per game), tied for 28th in scoring defense (31 points allowed per game) and 30th in passing defense (273 net yards allowed per game).

With their backs against the wall in Week 3, take the Bolts to cover the 7.5 points and even sprinkle a little on the moneyline. 

 Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers The Pick: Chargers +7.5

How to Watch Bills vs. Chargers

 
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