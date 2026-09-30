Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills Or Chiefs At No. 1? Raiders Top 5?

A few teams we've grown accustomed to playing well in recent years have opened the 2026 NFL season 3-0. And then there are a pair of surprises that have also gotten off to an undefeated start, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

What should we make of the Raiders' 3-0 start? Well, in the most recent edition of Tom Brady's power rankings, the seven-time Super Bowl champ wasn't afraid to put the team he's a minority owner of in his top 10. In fact, he went as far as placing them in the top five, claiming that there was "no hometown bias."

We'll see if the Raiders can continue their hot streak in Week 4, when they host one of the four other undefeated teams: the Kansas City Chiefs. As the Chiefs are out to a 3-0 start, were they able to move into the No. 1 spot in Brady's power rankings following the Seattle Seahawks' Week 3 loss?

Here's Brady's full top 10.

Brady's thoughts: Tyler Loop, a walk-off 56-yarder in Rio? The trio in Rio? That's what Jim Nantz said — I loved that. Another incredible performance by Lamar Jackson. Week in and week out, he's unstoppable. I think they've got to sustain some of those drives in the second half to put these teams away.

I think you've got to play to win and do what you need to do to continue to put points on the board until midway through the fourth quarter, when the clock becomes an issue. I think momentum swings are so huge in the NFL. If you take your foot off the gas for just a little bit and the other team gains a little momentum and the snowball starts going downhill, you may not be able to stop the other team.

Brady's thoughts: Huge win against the Broncos, and having already played one of the NFL's toughest schedules, give this team a lot of credit. Bo Nix gets it done once again in the fourth quarter — insane the way he plays down the stretch — and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and this defense, I give them a lot of credit for keeping them in the game, too. They did it last year and they're doing it in the early part of this year, too.

One thing Nix can do to elevate his game as a passer is this: having your feet planted in the right place to get to your first and second read, and then knowing when the play is over and not trying to make every play a hero-type play. Find the open guy, cut it loose. If it's not there, move onto the next play. No negative plays, keep your team on track.

Brady's thoughts: Jared Goff has eight touchdowns and no picks. They're squeaking by in some tough wins. They show a lot of toughness in Detroit, that's what that city is made of.

I love Jahmyr Gibbs, and I love Saquon Barkley and I love Bijan Robinson. I saw James Cook the other day in person, and he's pretty ridiculous, too. The NFL's stacked right now at the halfback position.

Brady's thoughts: Incredible, back-to-back games holding teams in single digits? How about Dennis Allen and that defense? And a veteran quarterback who hasn't started in like, a million days? Case Keenum said it in the locker room after the game: It's not his first f---ing rodeo.

It's still early in the season, and Keenum got a lot of training camp reps. So, it's not quite like it would be in December, where he's basically been sitting on the sideline the whole time. But I give him a lot of credit; it's still hard to do. He hasn't started in a long time, and he came in and delivered for his team.

Brady's thoughts: Someone finally beat the best. The Seahawks drop from No. 1, but outgained the Commanders by almost 200 yards. The run game vanished, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba can only do so much. The Seahawks have got to find a way to get back on track.

I always liken JSN's shoulder plane to Greg Maddux's pitching exhibition: When the ball comes out of his hand, everything looks the same and it's all late movement. It's a lot like what JSN does. Shoulders are low, arms are driving and he's such a smooth route runner. His start and stop is so difficult to know He's always got them on their heels.

Brady's thoughts: No hometown bias here. Listen, undefeated gets you in the top five. That's just the way my power rankings work. You can only be who you play, and when you're undefeated, you're better than the teams that have lost games. That's just the way it works for me.

The Raiders had four takeaways against the Saints. How about their fourth-quarter performance on defense? Taking the ball away, knocking it off, interceptions, fumble returns — they did it all. That's how you secure a win on the road in the NFL.

Kirk Cousins' nine touchdown passes are tied for the league lead. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

I think the culture is always about your teammates. I always think it's about "We" over "Me." And I think if you go out there and you play for your teammates every single game, you try not to let your teammates down. I love the culture that's being built in Las Vegas right now.

Brady's thoughts: No one would've guessed this, certainly not with the injuries at quarterback. But the Vikings had six sacks, 12 QB hits, a punt return touchdown and winning in all phases of the game against the Buccaneers. I'm excited to see how Kyler Murray grows in this Kevin O'Connell offense.

I would say that probably for most quarterbacks, it takes half a season to get acclimated to a new offense. Possibly a season or two, depending on how complicated the offense is and how familiar the quarterback is with some of those things that are being done. Football is football. Concepts are concepts. But it's really about the verbiage, the vernacular, and how things really just come out of your mouth over the course of the game. These are all different languages from these teams and everybody coaches their offenses a little differently, but I'm really impressed with what the Vikings are doing right now.

Brady's thoughts: That was a lot of ugly football. I mean, look, there were a lot of crazy plays happening. It was really fun to call, and I love seeing the Bills play and I love seeing the Chargers play. But the Bills, they had five turnovers. Five turnovers, and a win! That shows the talent the Bills team has. They're not going to be able to get away with that later in the season, though.

Brady's thoughts: Winning by 14 while losing the time of possession by nine minutes against the Dolphins. What? That rarely ever happens. But Miami, that's a tough place to play; believe me, I know. In September, regardless of record, when it's hot, it feels so good to go in there and get a win.

I think what serves every team well is when you have continuity. When you have continuity at head coach, quarterback, GM and defensive coordinator, so many of the culture drivers that the Chiefs have, they're on their stuff. They can solve problems quickly. There's so much variation on offense. And because K9 (Kenneth Walker) is doing so much for them, the passing game doesn't need to be what it was five or six years ago. They can win a balanced game. They can win defensively. That's a tough team to beat.

Brady's thoughts: They were pretty much unheralded all offseason because everyone was talking about Seattle and the Rams. But it's the 49ers at No. 1. Why? They're undefeated. We know that. But they have the best point differential in the league. Brock Purdy's playing as well as anybody; anybody. He should be considered in the Tier 1 QB discussions. At least he is in my eyes.

It sure looks like Purdy is an elite quarterback now. He's playing within the system, throwing the ball accurately, no negative plays, getting his team in and out of the right plays — I love the way he's managing every single game.