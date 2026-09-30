Ravens Star Derrick Henry Reveals Shocking Fact About Titans Free Agent Exit

The Tennessee Titans never made an offer to keep their franchise leader in rushing touchdowns, who was also second in rushing yards?

According to now-Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry – who rushed for 90 TDs and 9,502 yards with Tennessee – that is indeed the case.

"They shipped me out," Henry said while laughing about his 2024 free-agent exit from the Titans at a Wednesday press conference. "It's always love, but they didn't offer me a contract. … It was bittersweet. I knew the writing was on the wall throughout that season, and they were ready to move on. Good things don't last forever, so it was time for me to find a new home, and I knew what I wanted that home to be, and it was here, so God is good."

Baltimore hosts Tennessee on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. ET).

In 2023, Henry's last season with the Titans, he rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns on a career-low 4.2 yards per carry. Then, following eight seasons in Nashville — a stint highlighted by leading the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in both 2019 and 2020, and joining the now nine-member, 2,000-yard, single-season rushing club in 2020 — Henry signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Ravens, with whom he rushed for 1,921 yards and an NFL-high 16 touchdowns on a career-high 5.9 yards per carry in 2024.

Tennessee signed former Dallas Cowboys running back and 2022 Pro Bowler Tony Pollard to a three-year, $24 million deal in that same offseason to replace Henry. For what it's worth, Pollard has been a force for the Titans, rushing for 1,080.5 yards and five touchdowns per season from 2024-25. At the same time, despite appearing in just 37 regular-season games for the Ravens, Henry is already second in franchise history with 38 rushing scores and fourth with 3,817 rushing yards.

After Henry's terrific debut year in Baltimore, the Ravens signed the now-five-time Pro Bowler to a two-year, $30 million extension. Henry proceeded to rush for 1,595 yards and 16 scores on 5.2 yards per carry in 2025 and has rushed for 301 yards and a league-high six touchdowns through three games this year.

Since Tennessee let Henry walk on the open market, the Titans have posted back-to-back 3-14 seasons and are 0-3 this year, while the Ravens made the AFC Divisional Round in 2024 and are 2-1 this year.