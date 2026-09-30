National Football League
Packers WR Jayden Reed Reportedly Undergoing Neck Surgery; Will Miss 2026 Season
National Football League

Packers WR Jayden Reed Reportedly Undergoing Neck Surgery; Will Miss 2026 Season

Published Sep. 30, 2026 2:31 p.m. ET

After suffering a scary neck injury against the New York Jets in Week 2, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed’s 2026 season is officially over.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday that Reed is going to miss the remainder of the season to undergo neck surgery. He also said the injury isn't believed to be career-ending, but Reed will need to miss the rest of the year to recover.

Reed enters this setback after signing a three-year, $50.3 million contract extension this past offseason. He was slated to play an expanded role in the Packers offense following Romeo Doubs' departure to the New England Patriots in free agency.

With Reed sidelined for the year, the spotlight turns to Christian Watson and second-year receiver Matthew Golden to step up for the Packer’s offense. Reed has been one of quarterback Jordan Love’s most trusted targets and filling that void certainly won't be easy.

Filling in for Reed in Week 3 was Skyy Moore, who signed with Green Bay this offseason after previous stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Moore was on the field for 52% of the offensive snaps, turning seven targets into three catches for 31 yards.

While Reed was off to a quiet start early this season, his overall track record in Green Bay is hard to overlook. Selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan State, he has consistently proven to be a dynamic playmaker for the Packers' offense.

Over his four seasons with the Packers, Reed has recorded 142 receptions for 1,881 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. But his value extends far beyond the passing game as he has established himself as a versatile weapon on offense, adding 310 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Sitting at 1-2 in a crowded, highly competitive NFC North, losing Reed for the season comes at the worst possible time for the Packers. All eyes will be on Love and the rest of the offense to see if they can turn things around and stay in the division race.

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