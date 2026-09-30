National Football League
Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Back At Practice, 'Too Early to Call' London Status
National Football League

Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Back At Practice, 'Too Early to Call' London Status

Updated Sep. 30, 2026 12:05 p.m. ET

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has a shot to start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts and would wear a brace on his injured left elbow, Washington coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday.

Quinn said it's "too early to call" if Daniels, who dislocated his elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, would return after missing last week's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Daniels will be limited in practice at the team's hotel outside London on Wednesday.

"But as we’re working through the week, he’ll get more reps," Quinn said. "As we get into Thursday and Friday, we’ll see what that load looks like. By Friday we’ll have a definite determination of where we’re at," Quinn continued. "Until then, we’ll work and start the process, but it would be too early to call."

The third-year quarterback recently told his Commanders teammates that he won't undergo surgery and that he owes it to them to get back on the field as soon as possible, CBS Sports reported Monday. Daniels is also reportedly pushing to return in the coming weeks.

Daniels dislocated his left elbow in the Commanders' Week 2 loss against the Dallas Cowboys after awkwardly landing on his left arm on a snap before halftime. It’s the same elbow dislocation he suffered last season, which was an injury that initially forced him to miss three games before missing four more games later in the year after re-aggravating the injury. 

Now in his third season in the league, Daniels continues to struggle to stay healthy for a full season. Following a productive rookie year where he led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game, injuries have sidelined him for 11 games over the last two years.

Marcus Mariota started last week and threw three touchdown passes in the 33-31 win over defending champion Seattle.

The Colts beat the Houston Texans 19-17 on Sunday, ending a nine-game losing streak.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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