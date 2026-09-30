National Football League
Aaron Rodgers Explains How Steelers' Offense Is 'Close' To Breaking Out
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers Explains How Steelers' Offense Is 'Close' To Breaking Out

Updated Sep. 30, 2026 11:04 a.m. ET

A new head coach (Mike McCarthy) and a new offensive coordinator (Brian Angelichio) means it's likely going to take some time for an offense to fully blossom. With that said, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers thinks their operation is getting "close" to how he envisioned it would look.

"You start from zero, for sure, but there are some vibes that start to flow a little bit if you put together a couple good performances in a row," Rodgers said at practice Tuesday, according to the Steelers' team website. "We have one decent performance, so we're going to try and stack a few [more of them]."

Through three games, Rodgers has totaled 700 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, two interceptions and an 81.0 passer rating, while completing 58.4% of his passes. Last week, he threw for 292 yards and three scores in Pittsburgh's 30-27 win at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, improving it to 2-1. Meanwhile, running back Jaylen Warren rushed for 127 yards on 7.5 yards per carry.

"It's about finish. There are a few guys on the team that really practice the right way, and I think we highlight those guys, and then those guys who are showing up," Rodgers said. "Throw a little dump-off to Jaylen [Warren] and Pat [Freiermuth] pancakes a guy, and you get 30 yards and get the offense going. It's all about finish. DK [Metcalf] was blocking on that play. And then you come back, and you hit Darnell [Washington] on a 2-yard pass and DK has a good block and Ben [Skowronek] has a good block and 'Germ' [wide receiver Germie Bernard] has a good block.

"And next thing you know, you get a damn near a 50-yard play by guys just finishing and kind of playing the right way. You got to practice that stuff and highlight it and set it as a standard."

The aforementioned performance came after the Steelers scored just three points in a Week 2 road loss to the New England Patriots, which was preceded by a Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons (20-13).

In all, Pittsburgh's offense is 26th in the NFL in points (17.7 per game), 22nd in total yards (303.3 per game) and rushing yards (95.7 per game) and 18th in passing yards (207.7 per game).

Rodgers has spread the wealth, as Freiermuth (11), Roman Wilson (11), Metcalf (11) and Warren have each recorded a double-digit number of receptions. 

Last year (2025), the 42-year-old Rodgers, a four-time MVP, totaled 3,322 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 94.8 passer rating across 16 regular-season games for the Steelers, while completing 65.7% of his passes. Pittsburgh won the AFC North at 10-7 but lost at home to the Houston Texans in the wild-card round, 30-6.

Next up for Rodgers and the Steelers is a road matchup against the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Thursday night.

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