Joey Porter Jr. To Dallas: Every Cowboys-Steelers Trade All Time

It has become clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers develop players for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys announced on Thursday morning they've acquired cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Steelers for a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round selection. Since the 2025 NFL Draft, the two teams have now made as many trades with one another – three – as times they have faced each other in the Super Bowl (in the 1975, 1978 and 1995 NFL seasons).

Here's every trade the Cowboys and Steelers have executed:

George Pickens To Dallas

George Pickens earned second-team All-Pro honors in his 2025 debut year with the Cowboys. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trade Details (May 2025):

Cowboys Acquire: WR George Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick

Steelers Acquire: 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick

The first-ever trade between the two teams helped Dallas create one of the elite wide receiver duos in the sport.

Following a three-year stint in Pittsburgh (2022-24) that saw Pickens lead the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception in 2023 while averaging 58.0 receptions for 947.0 yards (16.3 yards per reception) and four touchdowns per season, the former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver had a breakout year in his first trial alongside star wideout CeeDee Lamb.

In 2025, Pickens totaled 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, which were all career highs and helped him earn his first career Pro Bowl nod. Dallas placed the $27.3 million franchise tag on Pickens last offseason. Through the Cowboys' first three games this season, Pickens has logged 16 receptions for 150 yards and no scores.

As for the 2026 third-rounder it received from Dallas (pick No. 76), Pittsburgh selected Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar, who's one of four quarterbacks on the Steelers' roster as of Oct. 1.

Broderick Jones To Dallas

Broderick Jones played both left and right tackle for the Steelers. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trade Details (Aug. 2026):

Cowboys Acquire: OT Broderick Jones and a 2027 fourth-round pick

Steelers Acquire: 2027 third-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick

In the wake of guard and three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Smith being placed on injured reserve with a thumb injury, Dallas made a trade for depth's sake, acquiring the versatile Jones from Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh selected Jones with the No. 14 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia, and he'd become the Steelers' full-time right tackle for the last 11 games of the 2023 regular season. He'd start 16 games at the position in 2024 and then open the 2025 season at left tackle.

However, Jones' 2025 campaign ended after 11 games due to a neck injury. Across the time Jones did play in said year, he ranked 68th among offensive tackles with a 59.0 pass-blocking grade, 71st with a 57.7 overall grade and 80th with a 50.6 run-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jones has appeared in each of the Cowboys' first three games this season, but he hasn't made a start.

Joey Porter Jr. To Dallas

Joey Porter Jr. hasn't yet played in 2026 due to a back injury. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Trade Details (Oct. 2026):

Cowboys Acquire: CB Joey Porter Jr.

Steelers Acquire: 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick

Porter has been nursing a back injury, delaying the start of his 2026 season, and sought an extension from the Steelers. Now, he's playing for the Cowboys.

The Steelers selected Porter with the No. 32 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State, and he went on to be a quality, three-year starter for Pittsburgh. From 2023-25, Porter averaged one interception, 10.3 passes defended and 55.0 combined tackles per season.

Moreover, Porter ranked third among cornerbacks last season in passer rating against (55.9) and yards per target allowed (4.8), and 36th in overall grade (67.6), per PFF. Porter joins a Dallas cornerback room that includes 2023 All-Pro DaRon Bland, Cobie Durant and Shavon Revel Jr., among others.