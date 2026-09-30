What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football

September tells you who's good. October tells you who's great.

It's the month when hot starts get tested, soft schedules run out and the sample size gets big enough to matter. Across FOX Sports' biggest franchises, October is when the season stops being a preview and starts to count.

In MLB, the postseason is underway, with the division series set to begin Saturday, October 3. Every pitch matters more now than any other point in the season, and the World Series will be decided before the month ends.

In the NFL, October is a month of validation. September success can be misleading, but should a team be able to sustain it, a showdown can feel like a postseason preview. The month brings the first 49ers-Seahawks game and potential Super Bowl glimpses like Bills at Rams and Chiefs at Seahawks.

In college football, October is when seasons can be made or ruined, and games include Ohio State-Indiana, Florida-Texas and Alabama-Tennessee. The College Football Playoff picture will begin to take shape in a real way, and the true Heisman Trophy frontrunners start to emerge.

Here's what our writers are watching, and what October will reveal.

No Second Chances In October

For six months, Major League Baseball has been building toward October.



The standings are wiped clean. Cinderella stories are born. Evil empires are despised. Every pitch is consequential; there are no mulligans. This is when forgotten bench players have the chance to become postseason legends. Only the most ruthless will survive.

The 12-team field is set, and the usual suspects are here. The Dodgers are back, looking to become the first team to three-peat since the 1998-2000 Yankees. Two-way icon Shohei Ohtani is once again carrying the weight of enormous expectations into the postseason.

The Yankees are back, too, and they’re forced to begin the playoffs without their three-time MVP, Aaron Judge. His multiple injuries limited him to just 66 games this season. The Red Sox managed to turn their disastrous season around in late June and made a surprising push to qualify for a Wild Card Series matchup against their rival Yankees.

The Padres return to the postseason for another October run. San Diego is still chasing its first World Series championship in franchise history. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Padres, starring a lights-out weapon in elite closer Mason Miller, return for another October run. San Diego is still chasing its first World Series championship in franchise history. The Brewers enter as the National League’s top seed with plenty to prove, particularly if they're actually capable of defeating the Dodgers this time. Meanwhile, the Phillies and Braves start October off with a win-or-go-home game 3, another dramatic episode of a division rivalry that has become an October staple.

Then there are the teams trying to change their place in baseball history. The Guardians are back after another late-season push. The Cubs are hoping their success during the regular season, where Chicago had the highest scoring offense, will translate on the biggest stage. The Rays are all but unbeatable at home. The White Sox, who finished the 2024 season with 121 losses that broke the modern-day single-season record, are a team of misfits showing the world why they believe they can win it all just two years later.

Across the bracket, every contender understands one thing. Whatever happened before the playoffs matters only as much as players allow it to. That’s the magic — and cruelty — of this month.

Pitcher Erick Fedde and his Chicago White Sox won the franchise's first postseason series since 2005, beating the Astros in the AL Wild Card. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

A dominant regular season can disappear in as little as three games. A sputtering lineup can catch fire at exactly the right time. Rookies can become heroes. Superstars can spend an entire series searching for one big swing. A single pitch, a special moment, can change an entire franchise.

The Wild Card Series starts the chaos before the calendar officially flips to October. Then comes the Division Series, the Championship Series and, finally, the Fall Classic. By the time October ends, baseball will have its answer.

One team will have survived all of it. Everyone else will be left wondering what could have been. — Deesha Thosar

Time To Prove September Wasn't A Fluke

What does October mean in the NFL?

It's a month of validation. September success can be fleeting, but sustain it into Halloween and it's not a costume.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are undefeated, but their October schedule includes the Seahawks. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

It's a month in the middle, not as oppressively hot as September 1 p.m. kickoffs in Florida, not as frigid as December in Buffalo or Green Bay. Baseball is ending, hockey and basketball are just beginning, but football finds itself in October.

A huge game in September is a throwback to last year's playoffs, but a showdown in October can feel like a postseason preview. October brings us the first 49ers-Seahawks game and potential Super Bowl glimpses, like Bills at Rams and Chiefs at Seahawks. A year ago, the Patriots and Broncos were ordinary 2-2 teams when October arrived, but were 6-2 contenders when it ended.

Denver coach Sean Payton is an ordinary coach in September, with barely a winning record in his career, but in October, he's 54-17, winning 76% of his games for the best mark in NFL history. October was Tom Brady's best month — 28 more career touchdowns, 17 fewer interceptions than he would total in December, and yet his teams somehow had a better record in December. That might go back to frigid and handling cold from experience.

What will we learn in October? How many undefeated teams will survive the month, and how many winless teams will still be that way? Which struggling teams, already written off, will get up off the mat?

November opens with the Chargers at the Rams at the site of this year's Super Bowl — a month ago, you could have seen that as a postseason preview, but that seems farfetched already. Will Bears-Seahawks on Monday, November 2, end up being the massive prime-time bout it looks to be right now? October will let us know. — Greg Auman

CFP, Heisman Contenders And Pretenders Emerge

For college football, October has become a tree-shaking month in a sport that counts going undefeated as a mere metric for consideration.

With more than a third of the season gone and every single team worthy of inclusion in the College Football Playoff conversation beginning to play conference games — many against ranked opponents who have managed to remain undefeated or suffer just one loss.

Josh Hoover and the Indiana are aiming to defend both the Hoosiers' Big Ten title as well as their national title. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

October 17 might be the most pivotal Saturday in the sport, with Associated Press poll-ranked No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Indiana playing to prove who the best team in the Big Ten is this season. In the SEC, No. 8 Florida takes on No. 1 Texas for a resurgence for the former and conference domination for the latter, and both No. 7 Alabama and No. 17 Tennessee face off for what could prove to be a CFP de facto elimination game.

And to think of all of this comes before Ohio State travels to No. 18 USC and Florida plays No. 2 Georgia on October 31 for what will surely be games that influence not just the CFP but coaching legacies, notably Lincoln Riley's.

Yes, October is tree-shaking time in college football. Let's see who drops off, and who stays put.

As much as this month is important for establishing something like a decent pencil sketch for the 12-team CFP picture, it's also the first month when Heisman Trophy frontrunners in September begin to fade, and late-breakers make a move to the front of the race. In the Big Ten, all eyes are on Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith — a sure top contender for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top wide receiver, and a Heisman Trophy away from immortality in the sport. For two years, I've written and said Smith is the best player in the sport. With three of Ohio State's four games in October coming against top-25 programs, he'll once again have a chance to prove it. — RJ Young

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