Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Brewers In Game 1; Lions Over Panthers

The weekend is here, and it’s one of the greatest times of the year for sports.

College football and the NFL are in full swing, and the MLB playoffs are underway.

With exciting action all weekend long, let’s try to turn a little cash into a lot more with the parlay of the week.

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Iowa Under 14.5 (-110)

It was a miracle win for Iowa last week in Ann Arbor, but Ohio State won’t overlook the Hawkeyes coming off the win over Michigan. Two of Iowa’s touchdowns came on special teams and then the last second play as time expired. I don’t think they’ll have the same heroics this week.

Under 46.5 (-112)

Two service academies meeting usually means Under. The clock is always running with both teams relying on the ground game, and both teams are used to practicing against the option since they run it themselves.

Brewers Moneyline (-230)

The San Diego Padres have been red-hot, but facing Jacob Misiorowski in Game 1 of the NLDS is a tough assignment. The Padres don’t have their pitching set up after playing the Cubs in the wild-card round, and I’m picking the Brewers to take the opener.

Can Jacob Misiorowski & Co. get the win over the Padres in Game 1? (Getty Images)

Titans Under 15.5 (-115)

The Titans have been dreadful offensively, and I don’t expect much to change with a trip to Baltimore up next.

Lions Moneyline (-185)

The Lions host the Panthers in Week 4, and Carolina is dealing with a myriad of injuries to key players on both sides of the ball. Look for the Detroit offense to put up a bunch of points en route to a win on Sunday night.