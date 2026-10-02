National Football League
Seahawks RB Jadarian Price 'Re-Aggravated' Injury, Ruled Out Week 4
National Football League

Seahawks RB Jadarian Price 'Re-Aggravated' Injury, Ruled Out Week 4

Updated Oct. 2, 2026 7:15 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks' running back depth chart continues to thin out. 

On Friday, the Seahawks ruled out rookie Jadarian Price ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Price, according to head coach Mike Macdonald, "re-aggravated" a chest injury that he originally sustained when the Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Coming off a 33-31 loss in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, Price's absence puts the Seahawks in a further bind at a position they were already struggling at.

The Seahawks have been without veteran running back Zach Charbonnet, who entered the 2026 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after tearing his ACL during the NFC Divisional Round last season. 

Charbonnet returned to practice on Thursday, meaning his return could be near, but he's required to miss at least four games, which includes this upcoming week. 

Zach Charbonnet rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2025 season. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Depth hasn't been the only issue with the Seahawks running back position. Price was selected 32nd overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, with the intention of filling the void left by Kenneth Walker, the 2026 Super Bowl MVP who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason.

Instead, the Notre Dame product has struggled in his first three NFL games. Price has gained 119 yards on 28 carries, has not reached the end zone, and lost a costly fumble in the Seahawks' defeat last week. 

Now, Price's development will be halted as he recovers from this lingering injury. 

In his place, Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani will carry the load for the Seahawks ground attack during Sunday's 4:25 p.m. matchup with the Chargers.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills Or Chiefs At No. 1? Raiders Top 5?

Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills Or Chiefs At No. 1? Raiders Top 5?

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Cowboys Reportedly Acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers

    Cowboys Reportedly Acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers

    NFL Trending Image: What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football

    What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Awards Ballot: In Bijan Robinson We Trust; Brock Purdy MVP Frontrunner?

    NFL Awards Ballot: In Bijan Robinson We Trust; Brock Purdy MVP Frontrunner?

  2. NFL Trending Image: Joey Porter Jr. To Dallas: Every Cowboys-Steelers Trade All Time

    Joey Porter Jr. To Dallas: Every Cowboys-Steelers Trade All Time

    NFL Trending Image: NFL DFS Week 4: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL DFS Week 4: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL Trending Image: Scouts Unsure How To Fix Drake Maye: 'He Looks Like A Rookie, And Not A Particularly Good One'

    Scouts Unsure How To Fix Drake Maye: 'He Looks Like A Rookie, And Not A Particularly Good One'

  3. NFL Trending Image: NFL Fact Or Fiction: Raiders For Real? MVP Brock Purdy? Ruling On Your Week 3 Hot Takes

    NFL Fact Or Fiction: Raiders For Real? MVP Brock Purdy? Ruling On Your Week 3 Hot Takes

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 4 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

    2026 NFL Week 4 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Week 4 Betting Report: Books Being Flooded With Rams Money

    NFL Week 4 Betting Report: Books Being Flooded With Rams Money

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Cowboys Reportedly Acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers
Cowboys Reportedly Acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers
NFL Trending Image: What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football
What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football
NFL Trending Image: NFL Awards Ballot: In Bijan Robinson We Trust; Brock Purdy MVP Frontrunner?
NFL Awards Ballot: In Bijan Robinson We Trust; Brock Purdy MVP Frontrunner?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes