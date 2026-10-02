Seahawks RB Jadarian Price 'Re-Aggravated' Injury, Ruled Out Week 4

The Seattle Seahawks' running back depth chart continues to thin out.

On Friday, the Seahawks ruled out rookie Jadarian Price ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Price, according to head coach Mike Macdonald, "re-aggravated" a chest injury that he originally sustained when the Seahawks played the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Coming off a 33-31 loss in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders, Price's absence puts the Seahawks in a further bind at a position they were already struggling at.

The Seahawks have been without veteran running back Zach Charbonnet, who entered the 2026 season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after tearing his ACL during the NFC Divisional Round last season.

Charbonnet returned to practice on Thursday, meaning his return could be near, but he's required to miss at least four games, which includes this upcoming week.

Zach Charbonnet rushed for 730 yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2025 season. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Depth hasn't been the only issue with the Seahawks running back position. Price was selected 32nd overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, with the intention of filling the void left by Kenneth Walker, the 2026 Super Bowl MVP who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason.

Instead, the Notre Dame product has struggled in his first three NFL games. Price has gained 119 yards on 28 carries, has not reached the end zone, and lost a costly fumble in the Seahawks' defeat last week.

Now, Price's development will be halted as he recovers from this lingering injury.

In his place, Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani will carry the load for the Seahawks ground attack during Sunday's 4:25 p.m. matchup with the Chargers.