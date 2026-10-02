National Football League
2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For OSU-Iowa, Chargers-Seahawks
National Football League

2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For OSU-Iowa, Chargers-Seahawks

Published Oct. 2, 2026 1:31 p.m. ET
Sam Panayotovich
Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

I still don’t know how the Los Angeles Chargers didn’t cover last Sunday.

With eight minutes to go, they were winning outright as a 7.5-point underdog. A series of unfortunate events unfolded, highlighted by a failed fourth-and-10 attempt at their own 45-yard line, only to be outdone by Jim Harbaugh kicking a field goal down 11 with 1:56 left.

I’m over it, I swear.

We know you’re here for informed wagers and I assure you, I vet everything through multiple handicappers, oddsmakers and betting buddies who know what they’re doing. Those that do well in this racket know the "how, what and why" and that’s always my goal.

Also, this will never be the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These will always be the wagers I love the most and ones that I’m betting with my own money.  

Let’s go to work.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

(2026 Record: 9-10-1, -2.0 units)

How many points do the Hawkeyes score on Saturday? Their team total is set at 15.5, and whew, that feels high against this speedy Ohio State defense. It also helps that Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is ultra conservative and will do his best to play the field position game. Heisman hopeful Jeremiah Smith will get his numbers as he always does, but the Buckeyes are still searching for other receivers to step up. I’ve got this one 28-13 Ohio State.

Sam PanayotovichSammy P's Pick: Under 45.5

Can Davis Warren do enough to keep things close for the Cardinal? (Getty Images)

Wake pulled a big-time upset last weekend at Louisville. The Demon Deacons were a 12.5-point underdog and won outright. Nice. So now they’re laying two touchdowns to Stanford? Seems a little steep. Stanford is fresh off an upset of its own over Georgia Tech and I believe Tree quarterback Davis Warren can do enough through the air to keep it close.

Sam PanayotovichSammy P's Pick: Stanford +14

 

There’s a serious appetite for this undefeated Cincinnati team catching almost a touchdown. However, former Vegas bookmaker Ed Salmons told me he makes this game closer to Arizona -10. Remember, Salmons gave us Florida -3.5 last week and I think the Gators just scored another touchdown against Ole Miss. Arizona’s offense will undoubtedly jump ahead at home, and we’ll see if run-first Cincinnati can play from behind.

Sam PanayotovichSammy P's Pick: Arizona -6.5

Just a disgusting side here, but I’ve got to play Miami. The Vikings won and covered last week despite not even entering the red zone. Lol. Minnesota’s defense is legit, but the offense leaves a lot to be desired regardless of who is playing quarterback. Malik Willis is going to have chances to make plays with his legs against the blitz and I feel like if the Dolphins can get to 13 points, it’ll be enough to get us to the window.

Malik Willis might need to use his legs more than his arm this weekend (Getty Images).

Sam PanayotovichSammy P's Pick: Dolphins +11

Apparently, I’m a glutton for punishment. After ranting about the stupid Chargers to begin this piece, I’m going back to the well and backing them again. They should’ve covered against Buffalo, and now they’re catching almost the same number in Seattle? I’m sorry, but the Bills and Seahawks are not numerical equals. I’m a smidge concerned about the Bolts packing it in, though I always believe in betting the right numbers in the NFL.

Sam PanayotovichSammy P's Pick: Chargers +7

 
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills Or Chiefs At No. 1? Raiders Top 5?

Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills Or Chiefs At No. 1? Raiders Top 5?

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Cowboys Reportedly Acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers

    Cowboys Reportedly Acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers

    NFL Trending Image: What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football

    What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Awards Ballot: In Bijan Robinson We Trust; Brock Purdy MVP Frontrunner?

    NFL Awards Ballot: In Bijan Robinson We Trust; Brock Purdy MVP Frontrunner?

  2. NFL Trending Image: Joey Porter Jr. To Dallas: Every Cowboys-Steelers Trade All Time

    Joey Porter Jr. To Dallas: Every Cowboys-Steelers Trade All Time

    NFL Trending Image: NFL DFS Week 4: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL DFS Week 4: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL Trending Image: Scouts Unsure How To Fix Drake Maye: 'He Looks Like A Rookie, And Not A Particularly Good One'

    Scouts Unsure How To Fix Drake Maye: 'He Looks Like A Rookie, And Not A Particularly Good One'

  3. NFL Trending Image: NFL Fact Or Fiction: Raiders For Real? MVP Brock Purdy? Ruling On Your Week 3 Hot Takes

    NFL Fact Or Fiction: Raiders For Real? MVP Brock Purdy? Ruling On Your Week 3 Hot Takes

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 4 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

    2026 NFL Week 4 Picks: Best Bets For Every Game — Will's Wagers

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Week 4 Betting Report: Books Being Flooded With Rams Money

    NFL Week 4 Betting Report: Books Being Flooded With Rams Money

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Cowboys Reportedly Acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers
Cowboys Reportedly Acquire CB Joey Porter Jr. From The Steelers
NFL Trending Image: What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football
What October 2026 Will Reveal About MLB, The NFL And College Football
NFL Trending Image: NFL Awards Ballot: In Bijan Robinson We Trust; Brock Purdy MVP Frontrunner?
NFL Awards Ballot: In Bijan Robinson We Trust; Brock Purdy MVP Frontrunner?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes