2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For OSU-Iowa, Chargers-Seahawks

I still don’t know how the Los Angeles Chargers didn’t cover last Sunday.

With eight minutes to go, they were winning outright as a 7.5-point underdog. A series of unfortunate events unfolded, highlighted by a failed fourth-and-10 attempt at their own 45-yard line, only to be outdone by Jim Harbaugh kicking a field goal down 11 with 1:56 left.

I’m over it, I swear.

We know you’re here for informed wagers and I assure you, I vet everything through multiple handicappers, oddsmakers and betting buddies who know what they’re doing. Those that do well in this racket know the "how, what and why" and that’s always my goal.

Also, this will never be the place for a million picks or five-team parlays. These will always be the wagers I love the most and ones that I’m betting with my own money.

Let’s go to work.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

(2026 Record: 9-10-1, -2.0 units)

How many points do the Hawkeyes score on Saturday? Their team total is set at 15.5, and whew, that feels high against this speedy Ohio State defense. It also helps that Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is ultra conservative and will do his best to play the field position game. Heisman hopeful Jeremiah Smith will get his numbers as he always does, but the Buckeyes are still searching for other receivers to step up. I’ve got this one 28-13 Ohio State.

Sammy P's Pick: Under 45.5

Can Davis Warren do enough to keep things close for the Cardinal? (Getty Images)

Wake pulled a big-time upset last weekend at Louisville. The Demon Deacons were a 12.5-point underdog and won outright. Nice. So now they’re laying two touchdowns to Stanford? Seems a little steep. Stanford is fresh off an upset of its own over Georgia Tech and I believe Tree quarterback Davis Warren can do enough through the air to keep it close.

Sammy P's Pick: Stanford +14

There’s a serious appetite for this undefeated Cincinnati team catching almost a touchdown. However, former Vegas bookmaker Ed Salmons told me he makes this game closer to Arizona -10. Remember, Salmons gave us Florida -3.5 last week and I think the Gators just scored another touchdown against Ole Miss. Arizona’s offense will undoubtedly jump ahead at home, and we’ll see if run-first Cincinnati can play from behind.

Sammy P's Pick: Arizona -6.5

Just a disgusting side here, but I’ve got to play Miami. The Vikings won and covered last week despite not even entering the red zone. Lol. Minnesota’s defense is legit, but the offense leaves a lot to be desired regardless of who is playing quarterback. Malik Willis is going to have chances to make plays with his legs against the blitz and I feel like if the Dolphins can get to 13 points, it’ll be enough to get us to the window.

Malik Willis might need to use his legs more than his arm this weekend (Getty Images).

Sammy P's Pick: Dolphins +11

Apparently, I’m a glutton for punishment. After ranting about the stupid Chargers to begin this piece, I’m going back to the well and backing them again. They should’ve covered against Buffalo, and now they’re catching almost the same number in Seattle? I’m sorry, but the Bills and Seahawks are not numerical equals. I’m a smidge concerned about the Bolts packing it in, though I always believe in betting the right numbers in the NFL.