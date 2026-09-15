Chiefs Back, Bears Climb, Rams Out? The NFL's Best Teams Heading Into Week 2

Week 1 gave us explosive offenses and a huge movement in the league rankings. Colin Cowherd dropped a whole new "Herd Hierarchy" on Tuesday's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," featuring a seismic shift in his top 10 teams entering Week 2.

The Houston Texans and Denver Broncos weren't the only ones left out of Cowherd's top 10. The Los Angeles Rams also plummeted outside the rankings after a loss to the 49ers, followed by the news of Myles Garrett heading to injured reserve.

Cowherd still believes in the Rams, but without Garrett on the field, he simply can't keep them in his top 10 as there are too many question marks.

Given how unpredictable Week 1 turned out, plenty of teams still have time to work their way onto the list. But for now, here are Cowherd’s top 10 teams heading into Week 2.

Herd Hierarchy for Week 2: Chiefs back, Bears climb, Who will be on top this week? | The Herd

10. Philadelphia Eagles

Cowherd’s Thoughts: "The Eagles are maddening. Five three and outs… seriously? But it is the best roster in the NFL and Jalen Hurts leads the NFL in completions, touchdowns and pass attempts over 25-plus yards. I think they’re better without A.J. Brown. They’ll spread the ball around. I can’t keep [out] the best roster in football that I picked to win a division with one ugly outing."

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Cowherd’s Thoughts: "I have the Bengals as the second-most-improved team. I have them as a playoff team. I think Chase Brown is the best running back in the NFL. Nobody talks about his last six games. A touchdown and a half. They went and bought a defense and you could tell, much bigger, much faster and much more physical. Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, Cashius Howell. The defense is different and every time Joe Burrow gets you know a little help, he's a playoff quarterback."

8. New York Giants

Cowherd’s Thoughts: "I don't care what any of you say. The Giants are talented. They have a culture issue, not a talent issue. Abdul Carter and Brian Burns on the edge. Tell me a better edge rushing tandem than those guys. [Malik] Nabers, Jaxson Dart, [Cam] Skattebo, Arvell Reese. How about Francis Mauigoa, the offensive lineman? 36 pass blocking snaps, didn't allow a hit. Talent is not the issue. They could use another corner. It was a coaching, culture, and health issue. Jaxson Dart, Skattebo, Reese, Burns, Abdul Carter, Andrew Thomas. Dudes are not the problem. I had them as the most improved team."

7. Kansas City Chiefs

Cowherd’s Thoughts: "Kansas City. Listen, maybe they're low, but what I watched last night was something called a run game. You got to go back to Priest Holmes and Jamaal Charles. Like, wow. I mean, I like Kenneth Walker when he's healthy. I thought it was really smart. They didn't have [Patrick] Mahomes throw the ball down the field much. I thought it was a really smart, intentional game plan. Now, how much of it is like Bo Nix may not be the guy, and how much is the defense? We don't know that. But it was Andy Reid off a bye, or Andy Reid in September is just no fun to play, but you got to admit, and many of you don't want to… that was impressive."

6. San Francisco 49ers

Cowherd’s Thoughts: "Listen, [Kyle] Shanahan's 12-7 against [Sean] McVay, but again, it's not that they won. We know they're talented. We just don't know if they're going to last. I compared them to "Game of Thrones". Great early, good in the middle and a lot of your favorite characters won't be around at the end. I don't know how healthy they'll be, but their starters: Deebo [Samuel] and Mike Evans had 12 catches. They knocked the Rams on their keister for three and a half hours. There was nothing not to like. In Week 6, they could be out five starters, but today, Herd Hierarchy week one, I've got them at six."

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

Cowherd’s Thoughts: "I mean, I'm sorry, folks. What do you want me to say? The last 10 regular season games, they're beating the you know what on everybody. I mean, I know Cleveland's bad, but it's not just Liam Cohen and Trevor Lawrence. Go look at their defense. They have six games allowing 10 or fewer points since the start of last season. They're doing it on both sides. We don't talk about them. We don't want to talk about them. But it was that last year when they went to Denver and blew out the Broncos. It was like, yeah, I think they're good. If they were in New York, if they were in Dallas, would we struggle looking at this team and saying they're five? No, of course. They're good. We got to own it."

4. Chicago Bears

Cowherd’s Thoughts: "The first team with six rushing touchdowns in a season opener since the 1922 Canton Bulldogs. Here's the thing: first it was Bill Walsh, then it was Andy Reid for 20 years, then it was Shanahan and McVay. We have found our next great offensive coach. Ben Johnson is different. I said I went to one practice and it was like whoa whoa whoa whoa whoa. What am I watching? Rome Odunze now is healthy, folks. To drop 59 points is one thing. No defensive touchdowns. Colston Loveland didn't have a catch. Now I don't know if they can generate the kind of pass rush that can put great quarterbacks in discomfort. I don't know if they can do that, but I said it last year. Caleb [Williams] is different. Ben Johnson's different. This is different. This could be a Reid-Mahomes thing we're talking about. It's not just good. I've seen good. DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud. Oh, I like those two working together. Now, this is not good. It's special."

3. Baltimore Ravens

Cowherd’s Thoughts: "Outgained the Colts by 255 yards. Daniel Jones looked like they didn't want to get hit. I think everybody – Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen – everybody's under pressure. It was impressive. I've fallen in love with Baltimore a lot in week one, two and three when Lamar's healthy. But Jesse Minter, go look at the Chargers' defense. He left. Go look at the Ravens' performance. He arrived. I put them at three."

2. Seattle Seahawks

Cowherd’s Thoughts: "I [would] put them at one, but Sam Darnold's not healthy. Seattle's the only team in the league that can have 10 penalties, multiple turnovers, not play well and beat good teams. They did it last year against the Rams and the Texans. They didn't play particularly well: 10 penalties, new offensive coordinator, out of sorts and they beat the Patriots and really shut them down totally in the fourth quarter. So I think between coach and general manager and depth of roster and speed, they're not a top team with Drew Lock.

"But Drew Lock's now been around. Now he gets first team snaps for the last eight to nine games because they played on Wednesday. So I think they drop to a number two or three team. If Sam plays, I put them at one."

1. Buffalo Bills

Cowherd’s Thoughts: "I have Buffalo in the Super Bowl. So again, like the Bengals and the Giants, I have Buffalo in the Super Bowl. Offensive coach, a greater sensibility, feel, touch and nuance with their star quarterback, told you D.J. Moore would fit. They drafted a lot of defensive guys in the last couple of years. Let's see if they can play. But two touchdown drives of 96-plus yards. I thought they were the best team I saw, considering the opposition. Nobody does that to the Texans' defense. Nobody does that to DeMeco Ryans. I mean, be honest… nobody does that. Josh Allen and the Bills did."