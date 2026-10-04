NFL Week 4 Defining Stats: Mahomes Chases Brady, Nacua Climbs Past Moss

Week 4 brought another round of records, led by stars putting up career-best performances and teams finding improbable ways to win.

Kenneth Walker III continued his historic start, while CeeDee Lamb set a career high in catches and Puka Nacua climbed past Randy Moss. Patrick Mahomes keeps chasing Tom Brady while Dak Prescott added their names alongside franchise legends, and Jonathan Taylor made history overseas.

Elsewhere, the 49ers proved age is just a number, the Bears dominated the Jets and the Rams turned a 3.2% chance of victory into a stunning comeback.

From individual milestones to a comeback few saw coming, here are the numbers that defined Week 4:

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Kenneth Walker III’s 537 rushing yards are the most through the first four games of a season over the last decade. The last player with more was Arian Foster, who had 539 in 2010.

Walker’s 537 rushing yards are the most through the first four games of a season in Chiefs history.

Walker’s 177 rushing yards against the Raiders set a new career high, surpassing his previous mark of 173 from Sept. 14, 2026.

Walker has six runs of 20+ yards through four games, twice as many as the Chiefs had in all of 2025 (three, the fewest in the NFL).

Walker is the fourth player in NFL history with 175+ scrimmage yards in three of the first four games of a season, joining Christian McCaffrey (2019), Billy Sims (1980) and Jim Brown (1963).

CeeDee Lamb set a new career high with 17 receptions on Sunday.

Lamb is the first player in Cowboys history with 15+ receptions, 150+ receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in a single game.

Lamb recorded his third consecutive 100-yard receiving game, marking his fifth career streak of at least three straight. That ties Michael Irvin for the most such streaks in Cowboys history and leads the NFL since Lamb entered the league in 2020.

Sunday also marked Lamb’s 30th career 100-yard receiving game, the second-most in Cowboys history behind Irvin (47).

Most games with 10+ receptions in Cowboys history: CeeDee Lamb (13), Jason Witten (11) and Michael Irvin (seven).

Puka Nacua passed Randy Moss (4,272) for the fifth-most receiving yards through a player’s first 50 career games in NFL history, reaching 4,390 in just his 46th game on Sunday. He trails only Justin Jefferson (4,825), Lance Alworth (4,785), Odell Beckham Jr. (4,695) and Julio Jones (4,471).

Despite playing only 46 games, Nacua already ranks third in receptions (327) and fifth in receiving yards (4,390) among players through their first 50 career games.

Tetairoa McMillan’s final stat line: 14 receptions and 192 receiving yards, both career highs, plus two receiving touchdowns, tying his career high.

Receiving yards (192): Tied Muhsin Muhammad (Sept. 13, 1998) for the second-most in Panthers regular-season history, trailing only Steve Smith Sr.’s 201 yards on Oct. 30, 2005.

Receptions (14): Tied Christian McCaffrey (Sept. 16, 2018) and Smith (Nov. 20, 2005) for the second-most in Panthers regular-season history, behind McCaffrey’s franchise-record 15 on Dec. 22, 2019.

McMillan became the only player in Panthers history with at least 14 receptions, 190 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in a single game.

McMillan reached 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in the third quarter, joining Smith (Week 3, 2005) as the only players in franchise history to reach all three marks in a single game.

McMillan joined Amari Cooper and HOFs Randy Moss and Isaac Bruce as the only players in NFL history to have at least 190 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns in a primetime win prior to age 24.

With the Chiefs Week 4 win, Patrick Mahomes joined Peyton Manning (seven) and Tom Brady (six) as the only quarterbacks since 1950 to start 4-0 in their first four starts of a season at least five times.

Mahomes has 99 career regular-season wins in 130 starts. With a Week 6 victory over the Chargers, he would tie Tom Brady (131 starts) as the fastest quarterback to reach 100 regular-season wins in NFL history.

Father Time Can Wait

The 49ers 11 touchdown catches by players age 30 or older are the most by any team through four games in NFL history: George Kittle (four, age 32), Deebo Samuel (three, age 30), Mike Evans (two, age 33), Demarcus Robinson (one, age 32) and Kyle Juszczyk (one, age 35).

The 49ers are 4-0 for the fifth time in franchise history. They reached at least the NFC Championship Game in each of their previous four 4-0 starts: 2023 (12-5, reached Super Bowl LVIII), 2019 (13-3, reached Super Bowl LIV), 1990 (14-2, reached NFC Championship Game) and 1984 (15-1, won Super Bowl XIX).

The 49ers have allowed an explosive play rate of just 3.5%, the lowest by any team through four games since 2000. They’ve allowed only nine plays consisting of a run of 10+ yards or a reception of 20+ yards.

Brock Purdy is the only quarterback in NFL history to start 4-0 with one or fewer combined sacks, fumbles and interceptions.

Ben Johnson’s Ground Game

The Bears outgained the Jets by 240 yards in the first half, their largest first-half yardage advantage since Sept. 30, 2018, against the Buccaneers (+255).

The Bears had more first downs (34) than the Jets had offensive plays (32) on Sunday.

The Bears have four games with 230+ rushing yards since 2025, the most in the NFL. No other team has more than two.

With Sunday’s win over the Texans, Dak Prescott earned his 85th regular-season victory as a starting quarterback, tying Hall of Famer Roger Staubach for the second-most in Cowboys history. Only Troy Aikman (94) has more.

Prescott now has 28 career game-winning drives (27 in the regular season, one in the postseason), tied for the fifth-most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016. He ranks second in Cowboys history behind Tony Romo (30).

Jonathan Taylor now holds the NFL record for career rushing yards in international games.

Taylor has 19 career games with multiple rushing touchdowns, tied for the fourth-most by a player before turning 28 in NFL history.

Taylor’s 75 rushing touchdowns tie Eric Dickerson for the fifth-most through a player’s first 90 career games in NFL history.

A 3.2% Chance