NFL Catchup: Kyler Murray In Concussion Protocol; Eagles Place Landon Dickerson On IR

Week 1 is in the books, but the injury report is just getting started as several teams spent Monday sorting through the fallout from their openers.

The Philadelphia Eagles lost starting left guard Landon Dickerson to injured reserve after he admitted to playing through pain in Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders. In Minnesota, Kyler Murray's concussion from Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers has left his Week 2 status very much in doubt.

There was better news elsewhere, though, as running back TreVeyon Henderson looks set to return to practice for the New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey appears to have avoided a long-term injury.

Here's the latest from around the NFL on Monday.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray left Sunday's season opener against the Green Bay Packers after taking a violent hit to the head while sliding. Murray was placed in concussion protocol, leaving his status for Week 2 in serious doubt.

Speaking to reporters Monday afternoon, head coach Kevin O’Connell said Murray remains in concussion protocol. He had no update on his availability against the Chicago Bears, but said the team will monitor his progress throughout the week.

Murray struggled in his first start in purple and gold, throwing an interception on his opening drive. He then exited on the third drive after suffering a concussion, and his timeline for a return remains unclear.

If Murray is unable to clear protocol in time, Carson Wentz would seemingly start, with J.J. McCarthy serving as the backup. Wentz is coming off a strong performance against the Packers, throwing three touchdowns after stepping in for the injured Murray.

The Eagles are going to be without one of their starting offensive linemen for at least a month. Philadelphia is placing left guard Landon Dickerson on injured reserve with a knee injury, a move that will sideline the three-time Pro Bowler for a minimum of four games.

Dickerson struggled in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Commanders, later admitting on 94 WIP in Philadelphia that he'd been playing injured, which affected his level of play.

"I played like s--- yesterday," Dickerson said. "I was a complete liability yesterday and again, that was my fault. I know I said I shouldn't be out there until I feel healthy. A few weeks ago I got rolled up on in practice; I thought as the week went by it would get better and it didn't."

Dickerson said he underwent imaging on the knee Monday before the team settled on injured reserve as the path forward, as he later described the injury as a bone bruise.

"Bone bruising doesn’t really heal if you keep banging it and doing stuff. It’s one of those things where you have to shut it down and not do anything," Dickerson said, remaining optimistic that the injury won't linger once he's off IR.

The move continues a rough stretch of lower-body injuries for the 27-year-old, who had meniscus surgery last August that he admitted he probably returned from too soon.

With Dickerson out, second-year lineman Drew Kendall is the favorite to step into the starting lineup at left guard, though rookie Willie Lampkin could also factor in.

The New England Patriots are coming off a brutal Week 1 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, but reinforcements could be on the way for the offense. Even with injury setbacks in the receiving room, running back TreVeyon Henderson could return on Sunday.

When speaking to reporters on Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel said that Henderson will be returning to practice this week. This is a positive sign, as he hasn’t practiced since August 24 during training camp.

With star wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve, bringing an explosive playmaker like Henderson back into the mix is pivotal for the offense.

The Patriots offense was limited to just 10 points in the loss to the Seahawks. If Henderson isn't cleared for Sunday, expect Rhamondre Stevenson to handle a heavy bell-cow workload once again.

After taking a hit in the middle of the field, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey left with a chest injury and didn’t return. Head coach Jim Harbaugh updated reporters on Monday afternoon, describing it as a rib injury and that he’s day-to-day.

McConkey’s availability against the Las Vegas Raiders is up in the air, but he appears to have avoided a stint on injured reserve.

While the exact nature of McConkey’s rib injury remains unclear, he put together a strong performance before exiting against the Arizona Cardinals.

McConkey was able to haul in five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Should McConkey miss time, expect Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, and rookie Brenen Thompson to step into larger roles this weekend.