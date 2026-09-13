New York Delivers Giant Performance: 3 Takeaways From Cowboys' Season-Opening Loss

The Giants are no longer hoping to have success. They’re expecting it.

That’s what owner Chris Mara said in a radio interview before the season. With John Harbaugh in the picture — an experienced, Super Bowl-winning coach who regularly took the Ravens to the playoffs — the calculus has changed for a franchise accustomed to disappointment in its recent history.

Just how much was apparent at the start of the Harbaugh era in the form of a victory over the division-rival Cowboys on Sunday night, a game in which they never trailed. Dallas was 16-2 in the teams' previous 18 matchups dating back to 2017.

Here are my takeaways:

Dart threw the ball with accuracy and precision. He protected himself as a runner. He looked poised as he operated the Giants’ offense.

The 2025 first-round pick looked terrific in the first game of his second season, completing 79.3% of his passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, plus 11 carries for 54 yards.

Jaxson Dart played with his usual intensity and energy to power the Giants' offense on Sunday night. (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The former Ole Miss star has two reliable pass catchers in wide receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Lisaiah Likely, who could supercharge his growth. Nabers tore his ACL in Dart’s first career start last season, so the two never had a chance to build a connection a year ago. We saw the beginning of what should be a strong rapport Sunday, connecting six times for 69 yards.

And Likely, who is the Giants’ TE1 after years of backing up Mark Andrews in Baltimore, showed that he can be a steady and dependable target for Dart. The fifth-year pro posted team highs in catches (eight), receiving yards (78) and receiving touchdowns (2).

In addition to having a Super Bowl-winning coach in John Harbaugh at the helm, Dart has a very experienced offensive coaching staff around him that can nurture his development. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan, tight ends coach Tim Kelly and senior offensive assistant Greg Roman all have play-calling experience.

Everything is in place for Dart to establish himself as the Giants’ true franchise quarterback.

Look, the talent is there on Dallas’ revamped defense. The playmaking potential, too. Highly-touted rookie defensive back Caleb Downs rocked Dart on a nickel blitz for his first career sack. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams chased down running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. for a punch-out for a forced fumble.

But the Cowboys had way too many coverage lapses. Dart was too comfortable on a two-minute drill at the end of the second quarter, which resulted in a wide-open touchdown for Likely. The Giants imposed their will in the run game, registering back-to-back touchdown drives of at least 12 plays to start the second half.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, 34, looked like the green play-caller that he is.

Dallas could be good in time defensively. Parker is a talented young coach. But the talk of the Cowboys being a top NFC contender, combining their talented offense with a defense that is much better on paper, was premature.

The Giants prioritized building a physical football team this offseason, and offensively that showed in drafting guard Francis Mauigoa 10th overall and signing perennial Pro Bowl fullback Patric Ricard. We got the first taste of how strong of a rushing team they’ll be Sunday, when they put up 165 rushing yards.

Dart took what the Cowboys gave him on the ground. Running back Cam Skattebo caused issues for Dallas all game. New York set the tone with the running game from its opening drive, rushing seven times for 41 yards and the touchdown.

Cam Skattebo is back, and he helped power the Giants' ground game against the Cowboys. (Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

Dart needs to show that he can consistently protect himself, but he’s a proven dual threat. Skattebo, who had 101 carries for 410 yards and five touchdowns in eight games in 2025, is back after a season-ending leg injury cut his rookie season short.

The Giants have the personnel to run the ball. Harbaugh’s teams have always had a run-first mindset offensively. New York has what it needs to be a dominant rushing team.

3 ½. What’s Next?

The Cowboys (0-1) will have a second straight NFC East matchup, as they’ll host the Washington Commanders (0-1) in America’s Game of the Week next Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX).

The Giants (1-0) travel cross-country to Los Angeles to face the Rams (0-1) on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET).