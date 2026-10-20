How to Watch 49ers vs. Falcons: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026

The matchup brings an early measuring-stick feel to Week 7, with the San Francisco 49ers visiting the Atlanta Falcons in the 2026 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 25 at 1:00 PM EDT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta enters this game at 2-4 and sitting second in the NFC South, with the urgency rising after back-to-back losses. The Falcons have been productive on the ground through six games, ranking fourth in the league in rushing yards per game at 149.5 and tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns with 8. That run game has helped keep them competitive, but a minus-7 turnover margin, which ranks 31st in the league, has made it tougher to string together wins.

San Francisco comes in unbeaten at 5-0 and atop the NFC West, carrying one of the league’s cleanest early profiles into Week 7. The 49ers rank third in scoring at 30.8 points per game, first in third-down conversion rate at 51.9 percent, and fourth in points allowed at 18.6 per game. Brock Purdy has led that efficient start with 1,196 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes through five games, giving Atlanta a defense that has only one interception so far a major test.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

This matchup starts with San Francisco's passing game, because Purdy has been the engine of an unbeaten offense heading into October 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Through the 49ers' first 5 games of the 2026 regular season, he leads the team with 1,196 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes, and San Francisco ranks 3rd in points per game at 30.8.

Atlanta's defense gives him a real opening. The Falcons have produced only 1 interception in 6 games and rank 23rd in points allowed per game at 25.5. IF Purdy keeps San Francisco on schedule the way he has all season, the 49ers can control the game flow and keep that 5-0 start moving.

For Atlanta, the spotlight falls on the quarterback because this game could demand answers through the air against a defense that has been one of the league's steadiest groups. Penix leads the Falcons with 944 passing yards and 6 touchdowns, and he is central to whether Atlanta can keep pace IF San Francisco's offense gets rolling early.

The challenge is clear. The 49ers are allowing 18.6 points per game through 5 games, which ranks 4th in the league, and they have also forced 7 takeaways. Atlanta's offense has been more productive on the ground, ranking 4th in rushing yards per game at 149.5, so Penix's job is to complement that strength and avoid the mistakes that have hurt a team sitting at -7 in turnover margin. A clean, efficient game from him would give the Falcons their best path to changing the tone at home.

San Francisco 49ers Offense

San Francisco's offense deserves a second look as a unit because its efficiency creates pressure on every defense it faces. The 49ers rank 1st in third-down conversion rate at 51.9 percent, and they have allowed only 3 sacks in 5 games. That combination gives Purdy time and keeps drives alive.

Against an Atlanta defense that has 15 sacks but sits 30th in interceptions, the key question is whether the Falcons can get disruption without giving up sustained possessions. When San Francisco stays clean up front and converts manageable downs, it turns the game into a long afternoon for the opponent, like a vise tightening one snap at a time.

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