How to Watch Browns vs. Titans: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026

It is a matchup between a division leader and a team trying to build on its first win.

The Cleveland Browns visit the Tennessee Titans in the 2026 NFL regular season on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tennessee enters this game at 1-5, fourth in the AFC South, after a difficult opening stretch. The Titans have won their most recent game, but their season numbers show the challenge ahead: 14 points per game, 236.3 yards per game, and rankings of 31st in scoring offense, 32nd in passing yards per game, and 32nd in receiving yards per game. Their defense has kept them competitive more often than the record suggests, with 16 sacks through six games, tied for ninth in the league, and 21.5 points allowed per game, which ranks 13th.

Cleveland comes in at 4-2 and sits first in the AFC North, giving this trip to Nashville real importance as it tries to hold that spot. The Browns have paired a modest offense with a defense that has created pressure all season, posting 19 sacks through six games, second in the league, while allowing 20.3 points per game, tied for seventh. Their offense has not been explosive, ranking 28th in scoring at 17.7 points per game and 32nd on third down at 30.8 percent, but the Browns have still found results, including a 3-0 mark at home and a 1-2 record on the road heading into this Week 7 matchup.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Cleveland Browns vs. Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: CBS

It shapes up as a game where a few core playmakers should decide whether Tennessee can build on its first win or Cleveland can keep control of the AFC North race.

Players To Watch

For Tennessee, everything starts with Cam Ward because the Titans have struggled to generate offense through the air and need more from the quarterback spot in this matchup at Nissan Stadium on October 25. Through Tennessee's first 6 games, Ward leads the team with 998 yards and 4 touchdowns, which underlines how central his role is in an offense averaging 14 points per game.

This is a tough assignment against a Cleveland defense that has produced 19 sacks in 6 games and ranks 7th in points allowed per game at 20.3. Ward has to handle that pressure while trying to lift a passing attack that ranks 32nd in yards per game at 153.5. IF he can keep the Browns from dictating the pocket, Tennessee has a much better shot to stay on schedule offensively.

With Cleveland heading on the road, Deshaun Watson is the player who can settle the game IF the Browns find early rhythm throwing it. He leads Cleveland with 1,174 passing yards and 7 touchdown passes through 6 games, and his 91.9 passer rating stands out on an offense that has been more efficient through the air than Tennessee has.

The matchup matters because Tennessee's defense has still shown some playmaking, posting 16 sacks and 4 interceptions in 6 games. Watson's ball security is important here, especially with Cleveland sitting at even turnover margin and Tennessee looking for short fields. IF he protects the ball and turns drives into touchdowns instead of field goals, the Browns can put real pressure on a Titans offense that has had trouble chasing games.

Cleveland Browns defense

Defense · Cleveland Browns

Against a Tennessee offense that has had a hard time sustaining drives, Cleveland's front and pressure package are squarely in the spotlight. The Browns rank 2nd in the NFL with 19 sacks through 6 games, and they have added 39 tackles for loss and 44 quarterback hits. That kind of disruption is a major factor against a Titans offense converting just 34.7 percent on third down.

This unit also gives Cleveland a clear identity on a week when the offense may not need to light up the scoreboard. Tennessee averages 236.3 yards and 14 points per game, so the Browns defense has a chance to control field position and tempo. IF that pass rush gets loose early, Cleveland can make this game feel cramped for the home side.

Tennessee Titans defense

Defense · Tennessee Titans

Tennessee's defense deserves attention because it has been more competitive than the overall record suggests, and this matchup gives it a real chance to affect the outcome. Through 6 games, the Titans have 16 sacks, 4 interceptions, and a points allowed average of 21.5 per game. Those numbers matter against a Cleveland offense that ranks 32nd on third down at 30.7 percent.

There is a clear opening here for Tennessee to keep the game within reach at home. Cleveland averages 17.6 points per game and has allowed 24 sacks in 6 games, so the Titans can create problems IF they win on passing downs. A few drive-killing plays from this group could give Tennessee the kind of field-position battle it needs.

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