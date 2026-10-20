How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026

This NFC South matchup brings the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers together in the 2026 NFL regular season, with kickoff set for Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carolina enters Week 7 in a strong early position at 3-2 and sits first in the NFC South. The Panthers have won two straight, and their offense has been one of the league’s most productive through five games, ranking first in passing yards per game and first in receiving yards per game while also sitting fourth in scoring. Bryce Young has helped drive that start with 1,549 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes, giving Carolina a clear offensive identity heading into this divisional game.

Tampa Bay comes in at 1-5 and fourth in the division, so this game lands as an important chance to steady its season inside the NFC South. The Buccaneers have dropped their last game and have had a tougher time generating offense through the air, ranking 30th in passing yards per game and 25th in scoring, though they have remained more effective on the ground with the league’s ninth-ranked rushing attack. Their defense has still created opportunities, ranking fifth in interceptions and allowing 23 points per game, which gives Tampa Bay a path to stay competitive IF it can pair takeaways with cleaner offensive execution.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Through five games, the Panthers lead the league in passing yards per game at 295.6 and receiving yards per game at 309.8, and Young accounts for 1,549 passing yards with 11 touchdown passes. Carolina has also scored 29.2 points per game, a big reason the Panthers bring a 3-2 record and a two-game winning streak into Bank of America Stadium on October 25.

What makes Young especially worth tracking here is the push and pull with Tampa Bay's defense. The Buccaneers have six interceptions in six games, tied for fifth in the league, so this is a test of Carolina's most productive strength against one of Tampa Bay's clearest defensive playmaking traits. IF Young keeps the ball out of danger and stays on schedule, Carolina's offense can keep dictating the afternoon like a quarterback painting the field one throw at a time.

For Tampa Bay, the most important question is whether the offense can create enough explosive snaps against a Carolina team that has been vulnerable on defense. The Panthers have allowed 24.6 points per game through five contests and rank 21st in that category, while their defense sits 24th in sacks with 10. That opens the door for a quarterback who can extend plays and change the shape of a drive.

Daniels stands out because he leads the Buccaneers in touchdown passes with 3 and is second on the team in passing yards with 501. Tampa Bay's passing game has struggled overall, ranking 30th in passing yards per game at 164.8, so any spark matters. IF Daniels gives the Buccaneers steadier production through the air, it could take pressure off a run game that has been the more reliable part of the offense and give Tampa Bay a real chance to stay in control of the game script.

Carolina Panthers Offense

At home in Charlotte, the Panthers are worth watching as a whole because their offensive profile has been one of the sharpest in the league through five games. Carolina is first in passing yards per game at 295.6, first in receiving yards per game at 309.8, and fourth in scoring at 29.2 points per game. That production has helped push the Panthers to first place in the NFC South at 3-2, with wins in their last two games heading into this divisional matchup on October 25.

The team-level reason this matters in this specific game is Tampa Bay's tackling. The Buccaneers have 42 missed tackles through six games, so Carolina's ability to turn completions into extra yards could be a major swing factor. IF the Panthers keep creating after the catch and finish drives, they can put Tampa Bay in a chase mode that has been difficult for the Buccaneers to escape this season.

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