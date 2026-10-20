How to Watch Steelers vs. Saints: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026

The Saints head into this Week 7 NFL matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 9:30 AM EDT at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, trying to build on a needed win as New Orleans hosts Pittsburgh in the 2026 regular season.

New Orleans enters at 2-4, third in the NFC South and 10th in the conference seed, with a one-game winning streak after a difficult opening six weeks. The Saints have still shown they can move the ball, ranking 10th in scoring at 25.3 points per game and eighth on third down, while Tyler Shough has thrown for 1,443 yards and 12 touchdowns through six games. The pressure point has been on the other side, where New Orleans is allowing 29.7 points per game, and it is still looking for its first home win after an 0-3 start in those games.

Pittsburgh arrives in stronger position at 4-2, second in the AFC North and holding the seventh conference seed with a two-game winning streak. The Steelers have paired efficient ball security with timely defense, posting a plus-3 turnover margin, allowing 21.3 points per game, and ranking tied for fifth in interceptions and tied for ninth in sacks. Aaron Rodgers has thrown for 1,487 yards and 12 touchdowns through six games, giving Pittsburgh a steady passing game as it looks to improve on a 1-2 road record.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Where: Stade de France, Saint-Denis

TV: NFL Network

Players To Watch

For New Orleans, the quarterback is the clearest swing piece in this matchup because the Saints have leaned on the pass to keep their offense moving. Through six games in the 2026 regular season, Tyler Shough leads the Saints with 1443 yards and 12 touchdowns, and New Orleans ranks 4th in passing touchdowns while sitting 10th in points per game.

This game also puts Shough against a Pittsburgh defense that has been opportunistic through six games. The Steelers have 6 interceptions, rank 5th in defensive interceptions, and have allowed 21.3 points per game. IF Shough handles that pressure and keeps the Saints on schedule, he gives New Orleans its best path to turning strong third down offense into points at Stade de France.

In a game where Pittsburgh may want to test a defense that has given up points all season, Aaron Rodgers stands out right away. He leads the Steelers with 1487 yards and 12 touchdowns through six games, and Pittsburgh is tied for 4th in passing touchdowns. That matters against a Saints defense that ranks 30th in points allowed per game and has surrendered 178 total points.

Rodgers also enters this one guiding an offense that has protected the ball better than New Orleans. Pittsburgh is plus-3 in turnover margin, while the Saints are minus-3. IF Rodgers keeps that edge intact and forces New Orleans to chase the game, the Steelers can control the tone of this Paris matchup.

Saints pass rush

When New Orleans is on defense, its pressure package deserves real attention because it lines up against one of Pittsburgh's biggest statistical pressure points. The Saints have 15 sacks through six games, which puts them tied for 12th in the league, while the Steelers offense has allowed 19 sacks over that same stretch.

That makes every obvious passing down important for New Orleans, especially against a Steelers offense that ranks 28th on third down at 32.895 percent. IF the Saints front can speed up Rodgers and create longer down-and-distance situations, it could give New Orleans a way to flip the game without needing a shootout.

Steelers secondary

On the other side of the ball, Pittsburgh's coverage unit is worth tracking because it matches up with a Saints offense that has been productive through the air but has also turned it over. The Steelers have defended 41 passes and picked off 6 throws through six games, while New Orleans has committed 12 giveaways.

That combination matters in a game where the Saints have still managed to rank 8th on third down and 4th in receiving touchdowns. IF Pittsburgh's secondary can break up timing throws and steal a possession, it can blunt one of New Orleans' best strengths and make the Steelers' road path in Saint-Denis much cleaner.

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