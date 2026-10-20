How to Watch Broncos vs. Cardinals: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026

The Denver Broncos travel to Glendale to face the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL Week 7 regular-season matchup at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2026, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals enter Week 7 at 2-4, sitting third in their division and holding the 13th seed in the conference. Arizona has dropped six of its first six games with just two wins to show, though the team arrives having snapped a skid with a win last week to carry a one-game winning streak into this contest. The Cardinals are averaging 21.0 points per game while allowing 29.7 per game, a gap that reflects the uphill battle they have faced through the early part of the season. One mitigating factor is a turnover margin of plus-2, meaning the offense has protected the ball reasonably well even as the defense has been tested.

Denver brings a 4-2 record and a two-game winning streak into this road trip, sitting second in its division and holding the sixth seed in the AFC. The Broncos have been defined this season by their defense, allowing just 20.8 points per game, and their turnover margin of plus-4 is among the better figures in the league through six weeks. Denver has been dominant at home with a 3-0 record inside their own stadium, though this game tests a road unit that stands 1-2 away from home. The Broncos average 19.0 points per game on offense, a modest output that their defense has made sufficient in a 4-2 start.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Broncos vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV: CBS

Players To Watch

Denver enters this matchup trying to extend its winning streak, and Nix sits at the center of whether the Broncos can turn a modest offense into enough production on the road. Through six games, he leads Denver with 1049 passing yards and 6 passing touchdowns, and the Broncos have protected the ball well enough overall to post a plus-4 turnover margin.

This is a favorable spot because Arizona has allowed 29.6 points per game through six games, which ranks 31st in the league. Denver has only averaged 19 points per game and ranks 28th in passing yards per game at 168, so Nix does not need a huge volume day as much as he needs an efficient one. IF he keeps Denver on schedule and avoids the mistakes that feed Arizona's takeaway total, the Broncos can control the shape of the game.

For Arizona, this game runs through Brissett's ability to answer a defense that has created pressure and takeaways all season. He leads the Cardinals with 1328 passing yards and 9 passing touchdowns, and Arizona's offense has been more productive than Denver's overall at 307.3 yards per game and 21 points per game.

The challenge is clear. Denver's defense has 18 sacks, 7 interceptions, and a 20.8 points-allowed average through six games, all signs of a unit that can change possessions quickly. Brissett has helped Arizona stay functional on third down with the Cardinals ranking 14th in third-down percentage at 39.3, and that part of his game matters here because Denver's offense has not been explosive. IF Brissett sustains drives and limits giveaways, Arizona gives itself a real chance to flip the pressure onto the Broncos at home.

Arizona has thrown for 9 touchdowns and averages 222.5 receiving yards per game, so the passing game remains the cleanest path to stressing Denver's defense.

What makes Wilson worth tracking in this matchup is the kind of coverage he is likely to see. Denver ranks second in defensive interceptions and has defended 34 passes through six games, so every target into tight windows carries extra weight. Arizona has still completed 66.8 percent of its passes as a team, which suggests there are chances to move the ball IF the timing is sharp. A productive afternoon from Wilson would give Brissett a needed outlet against one of the more disruptive secondaries on the schedule.

Denver Broncos defense

This game could swing on whether Denver's defense keeps dictating terms the way it has through the first six weeks. The Broncos rank third in sacks with 18, second in interceptions with 7, and fifth in turnover margin at plus-4, which is a strong profile for a road team facing an offense that throws often.

Arizona has attempted 235 passes in six games, an average of 39.1 per game, and has also taken 12 sacks while throwing 6 interceptions. That volume creates opportunity for Denver's rush and coverage to affect the game snap after snap. The Cardinals are coming off a win, so this is not a spot for passive football. IF Denver's front and secondary keep forcing long-yardage situations, the Broncos can make Arizona's offense feel crowded from the opening quarter.