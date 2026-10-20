How to Watch Rams vs. Raiders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026

The Los Angeles Rams visit the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL Week 7 regular-season matchup scheduled for Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 4:25 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas enters this game at 3-3, sitting third in its division and holding the 10th seed in the AFC, but the Raiders have dropped three straight and find themselves 2.5 games back in the standings. Through six weeks, Las Vegas is averaging 26.4 points per game while allowing 25.8, and the offense has produced 335.6 yards per game on the strength of 253.6 passing yards and 82.0 rushing yards per contest. One encouraging sign has been a turnover margin of plus-3 on the season, though that edge has not translated into wins lately. The Raiders are 2-1 away from home this year, which makes their 1-2 mark at Allegiant Stadium a notable concern heading into this home game.

Los Angeles arrives at 2-4, sitting fourth in its division and seeded 14th in the NFC, and the Rams have lost two consecutive games to fall 3.5 games out of a playoff spot. Despite the losing streak, the offense has shown some signs of life, generating 401.3 yards per game, including 288.7 through the air and 112.7 on the ground, and converting third downs at a 44.0 percent clip. The bigger concern has been ball security: the Rams carry a turnover margin of minus-3, which stands in direct contrast to Las Vegas's plus-3 mark and could be a decisive factor Sunday. Los Angeles is averaging 22.5 points per game while giving up 23.0, leaving very little margin for error in a game the Rams essentially need to win to stay within reach of the NFC playoff picture.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Rams vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

With Las Vegas leaning on one of the league's most productive passing games, Cousins sits at the center of this matchup. Through six games, the Raiders rank first in passing touchdowns with 14, first in receiving touchdowns with 14, and seventh in passing yards per game at 263.5. Cousins has accounted for 1,582 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes, which makes him the clearest driver of an offense scoring 27 points per game.

This game also lines up well with the way the Raiders want to play. The Rams have generated 8 sacks in six games, tied for 27th in the league, so Cousins could have chances to work from a cleaner pocket than most quarterbacks see. IF he controls the game on third down and keeps Las Vegas ahead of the chains, the Raiders can dictate the afternoon at Allegiant Stadium.

For a Rams team that throws as well as almost anyone, Stafford is the obvious focal point on October 25 in Las Vegas. Los Angeles ranks second in passing yards per game at 288.7 and second in receiving yards per game at 301.2, with Stafford leading the club with 1,794 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes through six games. Even with the Rams at 2-4, their passing volume and production keep them dangerous every week.

The challenge is that Las Vegas has been disruptive when the ball is in the air. The Raiders are tied for 12th in interceptions with 4 and tied for 12th in turnover margin at plus-2, so Stafford's decision-making matters as much as his arm talent here. A sharp, efficient game from him would give Los Angeles its best path to flipping field position and finishing drives.