National Football League
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks
National Football League

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026

Published Oct. 25, 2026 8:00 a.m. ET

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL Week 7 regular-season matchup at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 25, 2026, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

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Seattle enters this game sitting at 3-3 on the season, good for second place in its division and the eighth seed in the NFC. The Seahawks have dropped two straight, and those consecutive losses have put some distance between them and the top of the conference standings. On the season, Seattle is averaging 24.7 points per game while allowing 20.3, with an offense generating 332.2 yards per game, including 107.2 on the ground. A third-down conversion rate of just 32.4% and a turnover margin of -1 reflect areas where the Seahawks will need to improve to pull off a win against one of the AFC's best teams.

Kansas City arrives at Lumen Field as the lone unbeaten team in the AFC, sporting a perfect 5-0 record through six weeks and sitting at the top of the AFC West as the conference's top seed. The Chiefs have been dominant on both sides of the ball, averaging 29.5 points per game while holding opponents to just 19.2. Their offense is generating 412.0 yards per game, with a rushing attack averaging 162.2 yards, and the Chiefs are converting on third down at a 44.0% clip. A turnover margin of plus-5 further illustrates just how clean Kansas City has been this season.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks

  • When: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
  • TV: NBC
  • Stream: Peacock

Player to Watch

He’s the clearest tone-setter in this game. Through Kansas City’s first 5 games, Mahomes leads the Chiefs with 1,309 passing yards and 9 passing touchdowns, while the offense is averaging 28 points and 414 yards per game. The matchup gets interesting because Seattle’s defense has been active on the ball, ranking tied for 2nd in interceptions with 7 and tied for 7th in points allowed per game at 20.3. IF Mahomes handles that takeaway pressure cleanly, Kansas City’s offense can keep dictating the game.

Seattle’s passing game runs through him, so he’s central to whether the Seahawks can answer Kansas City score for score. Darnold leads Seattle with 1,033 passing yards and 7 passing touchdowns, and the Seahawks are tied for 7th in passing touchdowns with 11 as a team. This is a tougher test because the Chiefs have allowed just 16.6 points per game, which ranks 2nd in the league, and they are 5-0 with a +5 turnover margin. Seattle needs Darnold to be sharp and efficient, especially on a team that ranks 29th on third down at 32.4 percent.

For Seattle, he stands out as a player who can change the shape of the game after the catch. The Seahawks have 675 receiving yards after catch and 1,469 receiving yards overall through 6 games, so creating space underneath and turning short throws into longer gains matters against a defense this disciplined. Kansas City has only 8 sacks through 5 games, tied for 27th, which could give Seattle’s pass game time to get Smith-Njigba involved in rhythm. IF he helps Seattle stay ahead of the chains, the offense has a much better shot to stay on schedule.

Kansas City ChiefsChiefs run game

This is a unit worth watching even without a single featured rusher identified in the available numbers. Kansas City is averaging 159.8 rushing yards per game, ranked 2nd in the league, and 5.51 yards per carry through 5 games. That matters here because Seattle has been more middle of the pack against the run on the other side of the ball, and the Chiefs have paired that ground production with a 41.6 percent third-down rate. IF Kansas City controls the game on the ground, it can quiet the crowd and keep Seattle’s defense from turning the night into a turnover hunt.

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