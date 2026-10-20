How to Watch Colts vs. Vikings: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Minnesota Vikings for an NFL Week 7 regular-season game on Sunday, October 25, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 7 as one of the NFL's last remaining unbeaten teams, carrying a five-game winning streak into this home matchup. Minnesota's defense has been the driving force behind the run, allowing just 12.8 points per game and only 64 total points through five contests. The Vikings also own a plus-6 turnover margin, which ranks among the league's best, and they have gone 2-0 at home and 3-0 on the road, underscoring how consistently they have performed regardless of setting.

The Indianapolis Colts arrive at a very different point in their 2026 campaign, sitting at 2-4 with losses in each of their past two games. Indianapolis has struggled to stop opposing offenses, giving up 27.3 points per game against just 24.0 scored, and a turnover margin of minus-8 has compounded those defensive issues throughout the first half of the season. The Colts hold the 12th seed in the AFC and trail the division leader by two games, making continued losses increasingly costly to any postseason ambitions.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Colts vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV: CBS

Players To Watch

Minnesota enters Sunday, October 25 at U.S. Bank Stadium unbeaten, and Murray sits at the center of an offense that has won in different ways. Through five games, he leads the Vikings with 662 yards and has 2 touchdowns.

This matchup puts extra focus on how efficiently Murray handles pressure and possessions. The Colts have allowed 27.3 points per game through six games and rank 29th in interceptions with 2, so clean reads and ball security could tilt the game toward Minnesota again. IF Murray keeps the offense on schedule, the Vikings can pair enough scoring with a defense that has already been the backbone of their 5 and 0 start.

Indianapolis needs steadier quarterback play in this spot, and that makes Jones the Colts player under the brightest light. He leads Indianapolis with 1,290 yards and 4 touchdowns through six games, but this is a difficult draw against a Minnesota defense that has been suffocating early in the season.

The challenge is clear. The Vikings are allowing 12.8 points per game, rank 1st in points allowed per game, have 17 sacks, and have forced a plus 6 turnover margin. Jones and the Colts have thrown 6 interceptions and carry a minus 8 turnover margin, so every possession will matter in a loud road setting. IF Jones protects the ball and finds enough answers against that pressure, Indianapolis has a path to keep this game within reach deep into the afternoon.