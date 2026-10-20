How to Watch Packers vs. Lions: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026

The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North divisional matchup during NFL Week 7, kicking off Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 4:25 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, airing live on FOX.

Detroit enters this game at 3-2, sitting fourth in the NFC North but holding a positive turnover margin of plus-4 on the season. The Lions have been one of the league's more productive offenses, averaging 32.8 points and 393.8 yards per game, with a ground game generating 114.2 rushing yards per contest. Detroit is unbeaten at home this season at 2-0, and the Lions arrive on a one-game winning streak looking to build toward the top half of the conference standings after opening the year with two road losses.

Green Bay comes in matching Detroit's 3-2 record but occupies the NFC's sixth seed, two games back in the division. The Packers have won two straight and are 2-1 on the road this season, making Ford Field a venue where they have found recent success away from Lambeau Field. Green Bay's offense has been more conservative, averaging 20.8 points and 331.4 yards per game, with the passing game accounting for most of that production at 271.0 yards per game. The Packers carry a turnover margin of plus-3, so both teams have been careful with the ball, setting up a matchup where field position and ball security could be decisive.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Packers vs. Lions

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One