How to Watch Giants vs. Texans: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 25, 2026

The Houston Texans host the New York Giants in a 2026 NFL regular-season Week 7 matchup on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Houston enters at 2-4 and has started to steady itself with a two-game winning streak, even while sitting third in the AFC South. The Texans have been productive through the air, ranking fourth in the league in passing yards per game at 270.2 and fourth in receiving yards per game at 285.7. Their pass rush has also been a clear strength, with 18 sacks through six games, tied for third in the NFL, which gives this matchup some real edge at the line of scrimmage.

The Giants come in at 3-2-1 and sit first in the NFC East despite a one-game losing streak. New York has stayed in the division lead with a defense that has produced six interceptions, tied for fifth in the league, and an offense that ranks 10th in third-down conversion rate at 41.7 percent. The road record stands out here, though, because the Giants are still looking for their first away win at 0-1-1.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch New York Giants vs. Houston Texans

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Houston’s passing game is the clearest strength on the field in this matchup, which puts Stroud at the center of it on October 25 at Reliant Stadium. Through six games, the Texans are averaging 270.2 passing yards per game, which ranks 4th in the league, and Stroud leads Houston with 1,714 yards and 9 touchdowns.

What makes him especially important here is the contrast in styles. The Giants have generated 6 interceptions through six games, tied for 5th in the league, so Stroud’s ball security matters as much as his production. Houston has thrown only 1 interception all season and owns a +3 turnover margin. IF Stroud keeps that efficiency intact, the Texans have a strong path to controlling the game through the air.

For the Giants, this game likely swings on whether Winston can answer Houston’s pressure without giving the ball away. New York has thrown 11 touchdown passes this season, tied for 7th in the league, and Winston leads the team with 957 passing yards and 7 touchdown passes.

The challenge is a serious one. Houston’s defense has 18 sacks through six games, tied for 3rd in the league, and the Texans have added 42 quarterback hits and 20 quarterback knockdowns. Winston is worth watching because he gives the Giants their best chance to match Houston’s scoring pace, but his decision-making under pressure could shape the entire afternoon.

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