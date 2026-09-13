NFL Catchup: Ravens WRs, Kyler Murray Injured; Bills, Jets Epic Postgame Speeches

It was an exciting Week 1 of the NFL with big wins and breakout performances from new and veteran stars.

The Jaguars pulled out a dominant 34-10 win over the Browns and the Jets started the year in the win column, defeating the Titans 24-10. Additionally, first-year head coaches including Baltimore's Jesse Minter and Buffalo's Joe Brady secured their first wins as head coaches.

Whether it was shocking injury news to key starters or electric postgame speeches, Week 1 delivered.

Here's everything that happened from Week 1 of the NFL season:

Ravens Potentially Down Two Receivers After Win Over Colts

In wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane's debut in a Ravens jersey and Zay Flowers' coming off a massive contract extension, both exited Baltimore's game early with injuries.

Lane was sidelined with a right wrist injury and Flowers' departed with a hamstring injury that started as questionable to return, which quickly progressed into being ruled out. Flowers' injury has been ongoing from weeks prior, when he was sidelined for two weeks of practice due to the irritating hamstring injury. After fully suiting for this past Friday's practice, Flowers' production translated to five catches for 150 yards and one touchdown.

For Lane – Baltimore's third-round NFL Draft pick from USC – his first game in the NFL was cut short, finishing the day with one reception on three targets and 11 receiving yards. Lane's debut also saw a touchdown reception, but was negated by a penalty. Lane left the field early with a wrist injury and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

After the Ravens 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

In his first start for the Minnesota Vikings, quarterback Kyler Murray's time under center was cut short due to a head injury. When Murray took off in an attempt at a first down, Murray went head first to kill the play, and was hit by a pair of Packer defenders to the head. Murray was quickly attended to and exited the field.

After evaluation, the quarterback was ruled out for the day with a concussion. Murray's injury now gave way for backup quarterback Carson Wentz to take the field. Wentz started five games last season while quarterback J.J. McCarthy was dealing with an ongoing ankle injury.

Through an ongoing quarterback competition between McCarthy and Murray, Murray ultimately landed the starting job on Aug. 11. Now, the Vikings will turn to Wentz for future competition under center as Murray is sidelined.

Todd Monken Reacts To The Browns' Blowout Loss

In the Cleveland Browns opener on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Browns took a 34-10 loss, with their first touchdown of the day coming in the final two minutes of the game.

Following the loss, head coach Todd Monken reacted to the performance of quarterback Deshaun Watson, as well as the quality of coaching throughout the game.

"I'm sure as hell not firing me," Monken said in the Browns' postgame presser. "I'm not firing our staff. I'm not getting rid of all our players. He happens to be one of 53. So, we'll evaluate everything. We just didn't play good enough ... didn't coach well enough."

Watson finished the day completing 16-of-22 passes, 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Notably, Watson was sacked a total of five times. The Browns now turn to a road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Joe Brady Delivers Epic Post-Win Speech ... Shirtless

The Bills' thrilling 36-31 win over the Texans marked head coach Joe Brady's first in the NFL, and he celebrated in memorable style: shirtless.

"You wanna talk about conviction? Everything we believe in man, showed up in that game. We said, ‘Don’t look at the scoreboard, man.’ We just said put the ball down. They moved the ball," Brady said after the game.

Quarterback Josh Allen completed 20-of-29 passes, 334 yards and a pair of touchdowns. On top of Allen's numbers, the Bills' offense had a solid day through the air. Wide receiver DJ Moore closed out his first game for Buffalo with five receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver Dalton Kincaid recorded five receptions for 130 yards.

Buffalo now hosts the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football for their first home game in the newly renovated Highmark Stadium.

Glenn's Electric Locker Room Speech

The Jets added quarterback Geno Smith through free agency, and drafted edge rusher David Bailey Jr., tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. in the first round earlier this year. There was some potential hype that this team could become competitive as head coach Aaron Glenn enters his second season.

The Jets offense delivered, as Smith completed 19-of-24 and 215 yards. Running back Breece Hall recorded 22 carries for 102 yards and one touchdown, and wide receiver Garrett Wilson finished with six receptions for 73 yards. D

efensively, New York recorded three sacks, four tackles-for-loss and held the Titans to just 10 points on the day.

To close out their win, Glenn delivered a thrilling postgame speech: