Jay Glazer Highlights Two Key Eagles And Chiefs Veterans Ready To Shine In 2026

During an appearance on "FOX NFL Sunday," insider Jay Glazer highlighted one training camp standout from each conference. The first player earning glowing reviews out of camp is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"They have so much attention on them all the time and Jalen Hurts always has a lot of negative attention on him," Glazer said. "This guy was the talk of camp in a positive way, which I wasn’t expecting."

Following rumors of friction between Hurts and former Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown last season, the three-time Pro Bowl QB appears to be taking a new approach. He’s making sure to go out of his way to strengthen his connections with his teammates.

"You go in there and they said, ‘Man, first of all, the offense is way better suited for him, the offensive line and everything,’" Glazer said. "He is trying to be a different guy and man, he’s gone out of his way to connect with this guy, that guy, this guy, that guy."

Jay Glazer's Training Camp Takeaways: Jalen Hurts adopts new approach; Travis Kelce locked, loaded … and improved? 👀

Glazer highlighted the noticeable impact of Hurts' new approach in the locker room. In fact, teammates across the board have praised his effort and noted a clear shift from last season.

"They were really impressed with how much he was trying to change things up for himself," Glazer said.

When it comes to the AFC, Glazer made sure to highlight just how different Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looks. It seems marriage to Taylor Swift is agreeing with him.

"Travis Kelce, when I went to that [training camp], that’s the leanest he’s been in years," Glazer said. "It's as fast as I think I’ve ever seen him. He has locked in and this is a guy that the Chiefs didn’t think was even going to come back."

With speculation mounting that this could be the 36-year-old Kelce's final NFL season, the praise coming from head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is impossible to ignore.

"Andy Reid was talking about how great he is," Glazer said. "[Patrick] Mahomes is talking about how great he is. It was great to see that old Travis Kelce back there."