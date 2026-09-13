National Football League
Terry Bradshaw Names The Only Under-Pressure QB He Trusts To Win A Super Bowl
National Football League

Terry Bradshaw Names The Only Under-Pressure QB He Trusts To Win A Super Bowl

Published Sep. 13, 2026 1:17 p.m. ET

During "FOX NFL Kickoff," analyst Terry Bradshaw named his three star quarterbacks who are under the most pressure this season to deliver a Super Bowl title. He believes the window for each of them could be closing sooner than we think, given how balanced the league is becoming.

"When I think about quarterbacks, I think of [Justin] Herbert out here with the Chargers," Bradshaw said. "I think about [Josh] Allen in Buffalo, [Lamar] Jackson in Baltimore. Those windows open and they close quickly."

Bradshaw’s analysis went beyond player stats, pointing to external pressures as well. His logic is simple and focused on how the game has fundamentally changed since his playing days.

Terry Bradshaw weighs in on which star quarterback is under the most pressure heading into the season. | FOX NFL Sunday

Terry Bradshaw weighs in on which star quarterback is under the most pressure heading into the season. | FOX NFL Sunday

In today's NFL, team loyalty and long-term sustainability are no longer guaranteed for coaches and players.

"This isn’t the '70’s, folks, where those players stay with the same teams because they can’t go anywhere," Bradshaw said. "Now, coordinators leave, players leave because of money. It’s a whole new ballgame."

Out of the three quarterbacks facing the most pressure this season, there's one Bradshaw has complete faith in. That quarterback would be none other than 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen. 

While Bradshaw believes that Allen offers the best shot at a title of the three QBs he named, he also thinks that if everything clicks, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert could potentially win a championship this season.

"I think Buffalo’s Allen has the best chance of any of them to get to the Super Bowl and win it," Bradshaw said. "The other two, I got my doubts, Herbert maybe, but Allen for sure."

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