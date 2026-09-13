Why Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' Response To Disappointing 2025 Is Top Storyline In 2026

Patrick Mahomes is returning from an ACL tear, and the Kansas City Chiefs went 6-11 to miss the playoffs for the first time in over a decade in 2025. However, they made some intriguing moves over the offseason to provide optimism that they can return to the mountaintop in 2026.

That's why FOX Sports' Charles Woodson views the Chiefs as the top storyline entering the 2026 NFL season. On "FOX NFL Kickoff," Woodson said he's looking forward to seeing how Mahomes and Kansas City respond in 2026 to their shortcomings in 2025.

"Last year, we were deprived in the playoffs of seeing the best of the best," Woodson said. "Patrick Mahomes has been Superman. Over the last 10 years, this Kansas City Chiefs team has been to five Super Bowls, and they won three of them. This past year, he had his first major injury where he had to miss significant time.

"So, I want to know how that affects him mentally, because he's had to carry this team rushing the football over this 10-year span. Over this 10-year span, they've only had one 1,000-yard rusher, and that was back in 2017."

The Chiefs signed running back Kenneth Walker fresh off his Super Bowl LX MVP performance for the Seattle Seahawks to try and help those rushing woes. That wasn't the only notable addition that the Chiefs made, either, selecting LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane with the sixth-overall pick in the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft before adding Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods later in the first round.

Those moves should help the Chiefs compete in an ultra-competitive AFC West. Both the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers made the playoffs last season, with Denver going 14-3 and earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Expectations remain high for the Chiefs, too. Their projected win total is 10.5, and they have the sixth-best Super Bowl odds.

The Chiefs will be put to the test right away, hosting the Broncos on Monday night. That's followed by a home game against the Indianapolis Colts before taking on the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders on the road.