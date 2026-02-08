NFL training camp has arrived.

And with that, the slate is officially clean. All 32 teams have their sights set on one goal: winning Super Bowl LXI.

This offseason, the NFL landscape shifted dramatically after the Los Angeles Rams acquired two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Jared Verse, a first-round pick and additional draft compensation.

The blockbuster deal immediately reshaped the Super Bowl oddsboard, with the Rams surging as the heavy favorite to win Super Bowl LXI.

With training camp beginning this week, let's take a full look at the Super Bowl LXI odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 28.

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The Los Angeles Rams are the +550 favorites to win Super Bowl LXI (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images).

Super Bowl LXI winner

Rams: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Ravens: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Bills: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Seahawks: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Chiefs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Patriots: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Eagles: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Chargers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Texans: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Packers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Lions: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

49ers: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Broncos: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bengals: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Bears: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Cowboys: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jaguars: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Buccaneers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Steelers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Vikings: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Commanders: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Colts: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Giants: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Saints: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Panthers: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Titans: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Falcons: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Raiders: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Jets: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Browns: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Dolphins: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

Cardinals: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

The Philadelphia Eagles are +1600 to win Super Bowl LXI (Jamie Squire/Getty Images).

Here's what to know about the Super Bowl LXI oddsboard:

The Favorite: Following their blockbuster trade for the reigning DPOY earlier this offseason, the Rams' Super Bowl odds jumped from +800 to +550. After extending Matthew Stafford on a one-year, $55 million contract, trading for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Garrett, and acquiring two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie earlier this offseason, the Rams have officially gone all in. They are now the clear Super Bowl favorite and are the only team in the NFL with odds under +1000. The Rams will look to win another Super Bowl on their home field next year, just as they did in 2022.

Other Implications: Because of the impact on the NFC West, both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers saw their Super Bowl odds drop. The reigning champion Seahawks dropped from +1000 to +1100, while the 49ers fell from +1600 to +1900. The Browns also took a hit, with their odds plummeting from +15000 to +20000 following the trade.

Recent Risers: Heading into training camp, the Eagles' odds to win the Super Bowl have climbed from +1900 to +1600. Philadelphia will look to get back to their Super Bowl-winning ways in 2024. Additionally, in recent weeks, the Packers have jumped from +2200 to +1800 while the Steelers have surged from +7000 to +5000.