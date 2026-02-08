National Football League
2026 Super Bowl Odds: Ravens Slide Into Second; Rams Remain Favored
National Football League

2026 Super Bowl Odds: Ravens Slide Into Second; Rams Remain Favored

Updated Sep. 13, 2026 11:55 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2026 season as heavy favorites to win the Super Bowl at +500. But after a 27-7 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, the Rams' Super Bowl odds have taken a dip. 

The 20-point defeat marked the largest Week 1 loss by a preseason Super Bowl favorite in recorded history, with odds data available for the past 50 seasons.

Over the past 30 years, the preseason Super Bowl favorite has entered the season at +500 or shorter 20 times. None of those 20 teams went on to win the Super Bowl. 

Let's take a full look at the Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 14. 

 

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National Football LeagueSuper Bowl LXI Odds

Rams: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Ravens: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Bills: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Seahawks: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
49ers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Chiefs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Eagles: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
Lions: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Bengals: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Texans: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Patriots: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Broncos: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Chargers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Packers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Bears: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Cowboys: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Jaguars: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Vikings: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Steelers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Giants: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Buccaneers: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Colts: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Commanders: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)
Saints: +9000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)
Panthers: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)
Falcons: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Raiders: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Titans: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Jets: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)
Cardinals: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Browns: +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Dolphins: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

 

Here's what to know about the Super Bowl LXI oddsboard:

Trouble In L.A.?: A 20-point defeat in Week 1 isn't the least of the Rams' problems, but there is now another problem that's taken precedent — Myles Garrett is hurt. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will have arthroscopic surgery on his knee and will miss at least the next four games on injured reserve. Compound that with the fact that Aaron Donald did not play in Week 1 as he gets back into playing shape after returning from a two-year retirement, and the Rams' superstar defensive line is nowhere near what many dreamed it would be — at least not yet.

Ravens Rise: The unhealthy Lamar Jackson of last year was nowhere to be found in Week 1. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 40 yards and a score on seven carries. Zay Flowers had five catches for 150 yards and a TD, and Derrick Henry rushed for 144 yards and three TDs on 24 carries. Sheesh. The Ravens handled the Colts on the road, 41-23, and moved from a +1000 to +900, slightly ahead of the Bills at +950.

 
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