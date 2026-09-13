Myles Garrett Goes On IR After Knee Surgery: What Does It Mean For Rams?

Three days after their season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Rams took another hit on Sunday.

Star edge rusher Myles Garrett underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee and will be placed on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four games, The Ringer first reported. FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer later confirmed the news.

"Myles Garrett didn't do a lot of practice in this training camp," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Kickoff." "He had a knee injury. You saw him there the other night against [San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle] Trent Williams; he just wasn't right. So the team decided they're going to have him undergo arthroscopic knee surgery."

As a result, Garrett will miss a few matchups against 2025 playoff teams as the Rams will face the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills. The Rams host the New York Giants in Week 2.

Garrett dealt with a knee injury for the majority of training camp, keeping him sidelined. Following L.A.'s 27-7 loss to the 49ers on Thursday, he bluntly said that the injury was still bothering him.

"This was the worst version of myself that I've put out there," Garrett told reporters. "And I've got to be better. I got to find a way to recover and get back to the player I know I can be and I've shown that I've been before.



"I wasn't the player that I wanted to be. I didn't feel like I was the player I've been before when I stepped onto that field. I got to do what I can to get back to that."

Garrett didn't log a single tackle, sack or quarterback hit in Thursday's loss.

The underwhelming performance came as the Rams waited to arrive in Australia for their matchup with the 49ers until the day before the game. FOX Sports NFL analyst Michael Strahan believes that with the injury to Garrett and the tough slate that awaits them, the team made a mistake with their travel plans to Melbourne.

"This team lost by 20 points. This team, last year, lost five games by a combined 17 points. It was hard to get on the plane and fly to the West Coast and play," Strahan said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "I think Sean McVay is kicking himself for making the decision to fly at the last minute. Also, in this division, probably the toughest division in football, you put yourself in a quagmire because now you're behind Seattle already and you just lost to the 49ers. I think it's a game you're going to regret down the road."

Still, Strahan isn't hitting the panic button for the Rams, with Aaron Donald waiting in the wings to make his return.

"Everyone looked at them as a super team, a super defense — this obviously sets them back. I know Aaron Donald's thinking, ‘I came back, but this isn’t what I came back for,'" Strahan said. "But, at the same time, he will be back, and I think Aaron Donald will get his feet under him. It takes a while when you've been out for that long."

The Rams landed Garrett in the offseason in a blockbuster trade, giving up a slew of draft picks for the former Cleveland Browns star. Garrett recorded an NFL single-season record of 23 sacks in 2025, earning him his second Defensive Player of the Year award.

This is a developing story and will be updated.