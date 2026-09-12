Packers Reportedly Sign TE Tucker Kraft To Mammoth Extension

The Green Bay Packers secured a linchpin for the long haul.

Green Bay has signed tight end Tucker Kraft to a four-year, $75 million extension, NFL Media reported on Saturday morning. The deal has a maximum value of $92 million, with the $18.75 million average annual value putting him third among NFL tight ends.

Kraft is coming off a 2025 campaign that was cut short after eight games due to a torn ACL. Over the eight games he appeared in, Kraft totaled 32 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns. The year prior (2024), he reeled in 50 receptions for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. Kraft is expected to be active for the Packers' regular-season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Green Bay selected Kraft with the No. 78 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State.

Kraft's extension comes in the wake of the Packers losing wide receiver Romeo Doubs to the New England Patriots in free agency and trading receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kraft wasn't the only tight end who got the bag on Saturday morning, as the Las Vegas Raiders extended Michael Mayer to a three-year, $45 million deal, per NFL Media, with the $15 million average annual value putting Mayer fifth among tight ends. The contract includes $30 million guaranteed.

Last season, Mayer totaled 35 receptions for 328 yards and one touchdown and should be prominently featured in the Raiders' offense to open the 2026 season, as star tight end and 2024 All-Pro Brock Bowers deals with a meniscus trim.