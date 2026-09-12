C.J. Stroud, Texans Reportedly Delaying Contract Extension Talks Until Next Year
They say good things come to those who wait.
The Houston Texans and quarterback C.J. Stroud attempted to complete a contract extension prior to the start of the regular season, but both sides have decided to wait until after the 2026 season to negotiate a long-term deal, according to ESPN.
Stroud will play out the 2026 season on the final year of his four-year, $36.28 million rookie contract. Houston has already exercised his $25.9 million fully guaranteed fifth-year option for 2027. Texans general manager Nick Caserio previously established that negotiations would pause once Week 1 kicks off and remain on hold until next year.
While Stroud remains interested in staying in Houston long term, the trajectory of the quarterback market could, along with his level of play this season, have a direct impact on a possible extension.
With a rising salary cap and additional extension-eligible quarterbacks entering the market after this season, including Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels, annual average contracts could reach new highs for quarterbacks next offseason. A potential contract extension for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore is also expected to further elevate the market.
Following a rookie season in 2023 where he threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions, Stroud saw his statistical production decrease over the past two years.
In 2025, Stroud finished the regular season with 3,041 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while missing three games due to a concussion.
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