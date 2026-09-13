National Football League
Jay Glazer Provides Update On Seahawks QB Sam Darnold's Injury And Timeline
National Football League

Jay Glazer Provides Update On Seahawks QB Sam Darnold's Injury And Timeline

Published Sep. 13, 2026 12:53 p.m. ET

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is seeking additional medical advice regarding his hip injury, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported.

During Seattle's season-opening win over the New England Patriots on Wednesday, Darnold went down on the first drive in the first quarter and then walked off the field in apparent pain. 

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback was replaced by backup QB Drew Lock and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

"Initially, they actually thought he fractured that hip socket, which would have put him out for the year. Instead, there is a tendon injury in the glute. They’re still trying to gather information," Glazer said on "FOX NFL Sunday."

While the tests showed that Darnold's injury would not be season-ending, Glazer added that outside opinions are still being brought in to determine a clear timetable.

"They’re gathering four second opinions to figure out exactly what the timetable will be, and what the plan of attack will be. He’s gonna miss next week, but we have no idea after that," Glazer said. 

Darnold finished his first season in Seattle by leading the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl win in 10 seasons. Now, the Seahawks will have to navigate without Darnold for the time being. 

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