NFL Fallout Week 1: The Bears Got The Gusto To Be The Best Offense In Football

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson already told the world that he wanted to "have the highest-scoring offense ever," and then his club went out and put 59 points and 552 yards on the Carolina Panthers on Opening Day to back his words up. But that wasn’t the part that should really set alarms off around the league.

This part is: The Bears head coach wasn’t satisfied. He wanted more. He thought his offense could have done better.

And he’s probably right.

Because despite all the talk about the superteam supposedly assembled in Los Angeles, the Bears have the offense that has quietly been the talk of the NFL all summer long within league circles. They look ready to explode in Year 2 under Johnson, who many acknowledge as the new best playcaller in football and the man with the best offensive system in the NFL. And he has a quarterback in Caleb Williams, who looks primed to make a run at league MVP.

And there’s also one other thing that makes the Bears a legitimate Super Bowl contender: Johnson is arrogant and never satisfied — even more so than usual for an NFL coach. It’s not just that he declared "there was still a number of things out there that I didn’t love" about his offense after the Bears’ 59-37 win in Carolina on Sunday. It’s that he had his foot on the gas from the beginning of the game and never let up. The Bears scored touchdowns on their last four possessions, turning the game into a blowout. He even went for it on fourth-and-1 from his own 21-yard line before the second quarter was five minutes old.

That was a bad decision — the Bears didn’t get it, and the Panthers turned the faux pas into a game-tying touchdown — but it proved his aggression is limitless. Johnson thinks this Bears offense can do anything.

Because it can.

Just think of what Chicago did last year when Johnson, after three years running the dynamic offense in Detroit, took over an anemic offensive team with a struggling young quarterback and turned it all into a top-10 team. He did it with a complex and creative offensive system that Williams, at times, seemed like he struggled to learn.

Caleb Williams rushes for 29-yard TD, giving Bears lead over Panthers | NFL Highlights

Now the third-year quarterback knows what he’s doing, and look at the results. Williams was 21 of 29 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns versus the Panthers, while running 10 times for 65 yards and two scores. He was a dynamic and dangerous passer outside the pocket and couldn’t be contained on the run. And he wasn’t even the real story of the game. Even Johnson said that was his running back duo. D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai combined for four touchdowns and 224 rushing yards — announcing their presence as perhaps the best 1-2 punch in the game.

Yeah, the Bears' defense let Panthers quarterback Bryce Young go off for 361 yards, and it'll need to get a lot more pressure when facing the better QBs in the league. But this Bears offense that averaged 26 points and 370 yards per game last season might just be unstoppable in 2026. If Williams can improve his completion percentage (it was a disappointing 58.1% last season), he might be the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback outside of Baltimore and Buffalo. He’ll be in the MVP race right until the end.

As for Johnson’s stated goal, the 2013 Denver Broncos made NFL history when they averaged 37.9 points per game on their way to Super Bowl XLVII. To beat them, the Bears need to average 36.6 points the rest of the way.

That doesn’t seem impossible after the Bears scored more points than they ever had in an opener, and the fourth-most points they’ve ever scored in a game overall. And this is probably only the beginning.

Because Johnson is the kind of coach who isn’t likely to stop until he gets it all. And with this team, he just might.

The Bengals Might Have Enough Defense To Dominate

A healthy Joe Burrow is enough to make the Bengals a contender this season, but a defensive revival is what will put them over the top. And for one week, at least, it looked like their offseason overhaul worked.

The Bengals forced fumbles on three straight drives in the first half to set the tone — and then another in the fourth quarter — on their way to a 33-27 win over the Buccaneers. Cincinnati returned one fumble for a touchdown and battered Bucs QB Baker Mayfield with constant pressure and four sacks.

Demetrius Knight Jr. recovers fumble and returns it 27 yards for TD giving Bengals lead over Bucs | NFL Highlights

The Bengals appear to have a formidable front with newcomers Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen in the middle and Boye Mafe off the edge, and that might be just enough. They’re going to score a ton of points with Burrow and all his offensive weapons. All they need to do is play decent defense and be able to get after opposing quarterbacks late in the game.

Last year they couldn’t. As a result, they had one of the worst defenses in football. This season it looks like that defense, and thus the Bengals, might be for real.

Derrick Henry Is Coming For The Crown

There is still a long way to go for Derrick Henry to become the NFL’s all-time leading rusher. After Sunday's Week 1 outburst, he remains 5,193 yards behind Emmitt Smith (18,355), which means at least four more really productive seasons. In other words, Henry would still have to be a 1,300-yard back at 35 years old.

But doubting the 6-3, 252-pound Henry might be as pointless and painful as trying to tackle him, because he remains a freak of a man who defies any conventional wisdom. He's topped 1,500 rushing yards in five of the past seven seasons — those five seasons are tied with Barry Sanders for the NFL record — and looks ready to do it again after plowing his way for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the Ravens’ 41-23 win over the Colts.

The three scores put Henry in third place all time in rushing touchdowns (125). And he's now up to 13,162 rushing yards (and an insane 29,879 yards when you add his glorious high school and college careers, too). That’s 16.9 miles — more than the length of Manhattan. Imagine doing that while taking hits every few yards over more than 17 years. And yet, when he runs, he always seems to deliver far more punishment than he absorbs.

Injuries at his age, especially for running backs, are always a concern. But he’s only missed 12 games in his career, and more than one game in a season just once — in 2021, when he broke his foot. The man is a marvel, which is why it’s a good bet that King Henry becomes the Rushing King sometime in 2029 or 2030.

Aaron Rodgers’ Act -- And His Play -- Are Really Getting Old

Mike McCarthy has a ton of faith in his past and current quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, but their reunion debut had to be a bit concerning. The Steelers beat the Falcons 20-13, but they needed a pick-six by edge rusher T.J. Watt to do it because the offense stalled under Rodgers, who was just 24 of 40 (60%) for 221 yards and a touchdown.

The 42-year-old showed all the same issues he had last year. Almost all his throws were short. His deep throws were wobbly or held up in the air way too long. His mobility is gone — a fact McCarthy seems to know, since Rodgers’ only "runs" were three kneels in victory formation at the end of the game.

Rodgers spent the weeks before the opener on a media rampage, going from podcast to podcast spouting his conspiracy theories, settling scores with old girlfriends and declaring himself the victim of media witch hunts. But if he wants to drag this Steelers team to the playoffs in his final season, surely there are better ways to spend his time. Because on Sunday, the Steelers won in spite of him.

I believe he can still play, but this offense he’s directing needs a lot more work. And in an improved division, with the Ravens and even the Bengals possibly emerging as Super Bowl contenders, the Steelers won’t survive if Rodgers keeps looking like a mediocre quarterback more interested in holding a grudge off the field than excelling on it.

Aaron Rodgers-Mike McCarthy pick up first win in reunion, can Steelers make a run? 🏈 NFL on FOX

Time To Panic In LA? Well …

Was anyone really dumb enough to buy into the Los Angeles Rams and do something crazy like … I don’t know, put them atop their NFL Power Rankings?

Yeah, OK, we all make mistakes. But a long career has taught me never to read too much into the first game of the season — especially when it comes on a Friday morning in Australia, and the Rams made the questionable decision to fly 16 hours and land in Melbourne just 27 hours before kickoff. And considering Kyle Shanahan historically has Sean McVay’s number (12-7 in head-to-head matchups), maybe the 49ers' blowout over the Rams was an anomaly, not a warning sign.

The loss of Myles Garrett for a month, though, is much more concerning. The arrival of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year was expected to transform L.A.'s defense. There was going to be no way to block him, Byron Young and the returning Aaron Donald. The pressure on opposing offenses figured to be immense.

But surviving without Garrett may not be so easy in the loaded NFC West as the Rams wait for Donald to round into form, especially if their offense has any lingering jet lag in the coming weeks. Good thing for them, they get a relatively soft landing against the Giants back in L.A. next Monday night.

They should be angry and rested. But keep the panic button handy, just in case.

Final Thoughts From Sunday …

Quarterback Deshaun Watson wasn’t terrible in his return to action (16 for 22, 205 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT), even though the Browns were. Even if he had flopped, he wasn’t in much danger of losing his job. On my visit to Browns training camp, multiple people told me first-year coach Todd Monken planned to give Watson a long leash early in the season. So expect him to remain the starter at least through October — for better or, more likely, for worse.

The Bills have rightfully taken a lot of hits for not giving QB Josh Allen a true No. 1 receiver. But maybe they found one? D.J. Moore posted a 5-100-1 stat line in his Buffalo debut. He’s 29 and not what he once was, but he looked like a big improvement over what the Bills had last year.

I really thought the Cardinals had a shot to open the season 0-13. But new coach Mike LaFleur somehow got a stellar 277-yard performance out of QB Jacoby Brissett, who outplayed Chargers QB Justin Herbert. The Cards won’t be good, but with a roster loaded with young players, they could be competitive if they get anything consistent out of Brissett.

Meanwhile, the other LaFleur (Matt, Green Bay) should be embarrassed at the way the Packers lost to the Vikings, who scored touchdowns on their last four possessions — two off Green Bay turnovers — well after Kyler Murray had exited the game with a concussion. Green Bay could be in a lot of trouble until RB Josh Jacobs returns — whenever that might be.

In NFL Fallout, Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the impact of the biggest events every Sunday.