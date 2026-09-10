Bears vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 1

The Carolina Panthers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday in a Week 1 NFL showdown on FOX.

This matchup features two teams coming off surprising playoff runs in 2025, with both hosting postseason games before ultimately being eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in thrillers.

In their first season under head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears won the NFC North for the first time since 2018 and picked up their first playoff victory since 2010. Chicago also developed a knack for late-game comebacks, recording seven wins (including the playoffs) when trailing with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. That was the most in a single season in NFL history.

Meanwhile, the Panthers returned to the postseason for the first time since 2017 despite finishing the regular season 8-9. Carolina emerged from a three-way tiebreaker atop the NFC South to capture its first division title since 2015.

With that, let’s take a look at the odds for Panthers vs. Bears at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 13.

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Bears @ Panthers Odds

Moneyline

Bears: -164 (bet $10 to win $16.10 total)

Panthers: +138 (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)

Spread

Bears -3 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Panthers +3: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Over/Under

Over 47.5 : -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Under 47.5: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Bears @ Panthers Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Last season, the Panthers ranked 27th in both scoring offense (18.3 PPG) and total offense (295.6 YPG). Their 295.6 yards per game were the fewest by a playoff team since the 2010 Bears averaged 289.4.

Carolina also finished with a -69 point differential, the worst in the NFL among teams with at least eight wins and the fourth-worst by any playoff team in NFL history. So, while reaching the playoffs was a major step forward for the Panthers, the underlying numbers suggest they weren't quite as good as their postseason appearance might indicate.

Carolina responded by spending $208 million on free agents this offseason, the fifth-most in the NFL, but it might take time for all those new pieces to come together.

In a game where Chicago being a 3-point underdog feels a little like a trap, trust Ben Johnson to have his team ready to go in Week 1. This feels like a game that could come down to a field goal, so rather than taking the points, back the Bears to win outright on the moneyline while laying the juice.

The Pick: Bears ML

How to Watch Panthers vs. Bears