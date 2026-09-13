National Football League
Kyler Murray Departs First Vikings Start After Taking Hit To Head, Ruled Out
National Football League

Kyler Murray Departs First Vikings Start After Taking Hit To Head, Ruled Out

Updated Sep. 13, 2026 5:22 p.m. ET

Kyler Murray's debut with the Minnesota Vikings came to an abrupt end on Sunday.

The Vikings quarterback exited in the middle stages of the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers when he took a hit to the head on a scramble. Murray remained on the ground for several moments after taking the hit from Packers safety Javon Bullard. 

Murray was evaluated in the blue medical tent for a few moments following the hit. However, he went straight to the locker room following his evaluation and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game. He was able to walk under his own power before being evaluated for a concussion.

Murray's first start with the Vikings didn't get off to a good start. He was intercepted by Packers defensive back Keisean Nixon on his first pass as Green Bay took a 9-0 lead. Murray completed 3 of 5 passes for 18 yards to go with nine rushing yards prior to the injury. 

Carson Wentz replaced Murray. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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