How to Watch Commanders vs. Eagles: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Washington Commanders visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA.

Philadelphia's offense turns dangerous once it gets close. The Eagles posted a 118.9 passer rating in goal-to-go situations in 2025, the highest mark in the NFL, and Jalen Hurts is three passing touchdowns away from tying Carson Wentz for fourth on the Eagles' all-time list.

Washington's problem starts before the ball even gets there. The Commanders managed just 47 passing targets in the red zone in 2025, the fewest in the NFL, a number that raises the stakes for every trip inside the 20 against Philadelphia's defense.

The betting market favors Philadelphia. The Eagles are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings with a 44.5 total, and their moneyline sits at -228 to Washington's +188. The spread has moved from -5.5 at open to -4.5, and the total has dropped from 46.5 to 44.5.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Eagles

When: Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players to Watch

Philadelphia needs its passing game to settle in quickly after the offseason change at the top of the receiver room, and Smith sits right at the center of that. He is positioned as the Eagles' No. 1 wide receiver after A.J. Brown was traded, and his role matters even more in an opener against a division opponent that will test how fast this group can find its rhythm.

Smith did not appear in the Eagles' three preseason games after dealing with a hamstring issue in camp, but he returned to full practice on Aug. 24 and then rested with the starters in the exhibition finale. That points to a player expected to handle a major workload. If Philadelphia gets clean separation and chain moving catches from Smith, the offense has a much smoother path through its first game script.

On a depth chart still sorting itself out behind Smith, Lemon stands out because Philadelphia has already given him two jobs. The rookie is listed as a starting receiver and the Eagles' top punt returner on the unofficial depth chart, which puts him in position to affect field position as well as the passing game.

Lemon spent part of camp managing a hamstring injury, but he has moved past it and enters this matchup expected to be involved early. The Eagles list him with the top group alongside Smith and Dontayvion Wicks, even if Wicks may open the season with a larger role in some two receiver sets. Lemon is worth watching because one explosive touch, either on offense or in the return game, could tilt the early flow of a divisional opener.

For Washington, the biggest question in this matchup starts with whether Daniels can command the game against one of the league's more stable rosters. He is the quarterback who sets the tone for everything the Commanders want to do, and this opener carries extra weight after a second season that drew real scrutiny.

The spotlight is sharper because national discussion around Daniels has framed 2026 as a pivotal year for him. That makes this division game a revealing first test. Washington needs him to be decisive, protect the ball, and create enough offense to keep Philadelphia from controlling the pace. When Daniels is sharp, the Commanders can stay on schedule and force the Eagles to defend the full field.

A new target in a starting role can matter right away in Week 1, and Okonkwo looks set up to be that kind of piece for Washington. He is listed as the Commanders' starting tight end on the unofficial depth chart, and the roster picture behind him gives him a clear chance to be a featured option for Daniels.

Okonkwo joined Washington in free agency and is poised to serve as the top tight end, with John Bates dealing with a hamstring issue and Ben Sinnott working through an oblique injury. That makes his role in the middle of the field especially important in an opener where easy completions could help settle the offense. If Okonkwo becomes Daniels' reliable outlet, Washington has a better shot to sustain drives and keep this game from turning into a trench battle on Philadelphia's terms.

Commanders vs. Eagles Odds

Learn more about the Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles game and check the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports.

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