How to Watch Jets vs. Titans: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New York Jets visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN.

The betting market has shifted toward Tennessee. The Titans opened as 2.5-point favorites and have moved down to -1.5, while their moneyline eased from -170 to -124, now priced at -124 to the Jets' +105. The total opened at 39.5, dipped to 38.5, and has since returned to 39.5. Bettors have piled onto Tennessee regardless: 78% of moneyline bets and 57% of spread bets are on the Titans.

Cam Ward gives the number some backing. The rookie has avoided an interception in eight of his last nine games, averaging just 0.1 per outing. New York counters with a passing game that struggled once the ball was caught: the Jets managed only 1,334 yards after catch in 2025, the fewest in the NFL.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Jets vs. Titans

When: Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Players to Watch

The Jets' backfield matters right away in this matchup because Breece Hall is trending toward playing and is expected to handle a lead role if he keeps progressing through the week. He was back in positional drills on Tuesday after dealing with a minor groin strain, and the latest update from the Jets points to him being on track for the opener.

That makes Hall one of the clearest tone-setters in this game. His value here is tied to volume and versatility. The expectation of a three-down workload gives New York a player who can shape early downs, passing situations, and red zone possessions. If Hall is moving well, the Jets can keep their offense balanced and put steady pressure on Tennessee from the opening series.

For Tennessee, this game turns heavily on how Cam Ward handles the Jets' defense and whether his second season starts cleaner than his first. Ward opened every game as a rookie in 2025 and finished that season with 323 completions on 540 attempts, 3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes, 7 interceptions, 159 rushing yards, and 2 rushing touchdowns.

The key number around Ward is ball security. Last season, he fumbled 11 times and lost 7 of them, so decision-making is a major part of this Week 1 spotlight. Tennessee has tried to help him by adding Carnell Tate in the draft and signing Wan'Dale Robinson in the offseason, giving him more support around the formation. If Ward protects the ball and takes advantage of that upgraded group, the Titans can control the shape of the game.

Jets vs. Titans Odds

Learn more about the New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans game and check the full NFL schedule on FOX Sports!

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