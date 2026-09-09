How to Watch Bears vs. Panthers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Chicago Bears visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC.

Chicago's Week 1 identity starts with volume, and Caleb Williams is carrying it. The second-year quarterback has topped 31.5 pass attempts in 11 of his last 12 games, averaging 36.2 attempts per outing, a workload that puts the offense squarely in his hands from the opening snap.

Carolina answers with its own signature number. The Panthers posted a 158.1 passer rating on fourth downs in 2025, the best mark in the NFL, and that efficiency runs through Bryce Young on the money downs. Chicago's backfield carries its own milestone watch: D'Andre Swift needs just two rushing touchdowns to reach 40 for his career.

The betting market favors Chicago. The Bears are 3-point favorites at DraftKings with a 46.5 total, and Chicago's moneyline sits at -163 to Carolina's +138. The spread has moved from Panthers +2.5 at open to Panthers +3, while the total has climbed from 45.5 to 46.5.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Bears vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players to Watch

Chicago's opener starts with the quarterback, because the Bears are being discussed as a team with real upside entering Week 1 and Caleb Williams is at the center of that. He is the clearest tone-setter in this matchup, especially with Chicago bringing a pass-catching group that has drawn attention around him.

In his two most recent games from January 2026, Williams threw for 257 yards against Los Angeles and 361 yards against Green Bay. That gives him a recent two-game sample of 618 passing yards, with 4 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions across those outings. The numbers show both the big-play potential and the volatility.

Against Carolina, his importance goes beyond raw production. If Williams is sharp early and keeps the offense on schedule, the Bears can make this game feel fast and force the Panthers to answer through the air.

For Carolina, the most important answer to Chicago starts with Bryce Young and whether he can control the game from the pocket. This is a season opener against a Bears team that is getting attention as a playoff-caliber group, so Young's command matters immediately.

His most recent listed game came on Jan. 10, 2026, when he threw for 264 yards against Los Angeles, completing 21 of 40 passes with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. That line does not tell the whole story of Carolina's offense, but it does show the volume that can land on his shoulders when the Panthers need him to push the ball.

This matchup puts Young in the spotlight because Carolina may need him to match Chicago's quarterback play. When he is decisive and efficient on key downs, the Panthers have a much better chance to keep the game in their preferred script.

If Rome Odunze is limited at all after missing practice time with a leg issue, the middle of the field becomes even more interesting for Chicago, and Colston Loveland stands out there. He is already part of the talented pass-catching trio being highlighted around Williams, and this game could put extra attention on his target share.

Loveland is also listed among Chicago's top performers for this matchup setup, which reinforces his expected role in the passing game. That matters in a Week 1 setting where quarterbacks often lean on reliable interior options, especially on third down and in the red zone.

His impact could show up in chain-moving catches more than splash plays. If Loveland becomes the steady answer against Carolina's coverage, Chicago's offense can stay balanced and keep pressure on the Panthers all afternoon.

Carolina's passing game has an intriguing wild card in Darren Waller, especially because he said he is preparing to play and had already been running with the first-team offense in practice last week. That makes him one of the more event-specific players to watch in this matchup.

Waller joined the Panthers less than a month ago, so this would be an early look at how quickly he can become part of the offense. The role described for him is clear: a weapon on third downs and in the red zone. In an opener, those are the snaps that can swing a close game.

He does not need a huge volume day to matter. A couple of conversions or a finish near the goal line could give Carolina the kind of offensive lift that changes the shape of the game like a door swinging open at just the right moment.

Bears vs. Panthers Odds

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