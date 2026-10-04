National Football League
2026 NFL Bad Beat: A Hockenson Slide That Will Haunt Vikings Bettors Forever
National Football League

2026 NFL Bad Beat: A Hockenson Slide That Will Haunt Vikings Bettors Forever

Published Oct. 4, 2026 7:38 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

Vikings spread bettors, look away.

Leading 15-10 with just over two minutes remaining, and facing a crucial third-and-5, Kyler Murray rolled to his right and threw across the field to a wide-open T.J. Hockenson for what looked like a game-sealing touchdown.

Until it wasn’t.

Instead of heading into the end zone, Hockenson pulled up and slid at the 1-yard line. The Vikings then kneeled out the clock to secure a 15-10 win.

Minnesota was a 10.5-point favorite.

A touchdown would have made it 21-10, enough to cover the spread even without the extra point. Instead, Hockenson’s slide delivered a bettor’s nightmare, leaving Minnesota backers stunned on Sunday evening.

 

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To make matters worse for Vikings bettors, Minnesota controlled nearly every part of the game:

  • Total yards: The Vikings outgained the Dolphins 336-198, including a 213-77 advantage in net passing yards.
  • Offensive plays: Minnesota ran 68 plays to Miami’s 35.
  • Third downs: The Vikings converted 8 of 18 attempts (44.4%) and their lone fourth-down attempt. The Dolphins went 2-for-9 (22.2%) on third down.
  • Turnovers: Minnesota committed none and recovered a Miami fumble.
  • Field goals: Will Reichard scored all 15 Vikings points, going 5-for-5 on field goals.

Despite moving the ball throughout the game, Minnesota couldn't find the end zone. With the win, the Vikings improved to 4-0 for the 11th time in franchise history and the second time in the past three seasons.

According to Action Network, 74% of spread bets were on Vikings -10.5.

Our first true bad beat of the season probably won’t be the last. But moments like these are why we do it: pure joy for Dolphins backers and absolute heartbreak for those holding Vikings -10.5 tickets.

 
 
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