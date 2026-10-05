49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Explains Why He Cussed Out Broncos HC Sean Payton

Dre Greenlaw had some not-so-nice things to say to his former head coach following the San Francisco 49ers' 24-14 home win over the Denver Broncos.

As players and coaches shook hands in the moments after the game, the 49ers' linebacker approached Broncos head coach Sean Payton and said: "Hey! You get the f--- off my field!"

The video, which was shot by 9News Denver, quickly made the rounds on social media Sunday evening and into Monday. Greenlaw, who was released by the Broncos in March, explained why he had choice words for Payton as the video went viral.

"The disrespect," Greenlaw told the San Francisco Chronicle after the 49ers' win. "He couldn’t be man-to-man and call my phone and say, ‘We’re going to cut you.’"

Greenlaw added in his comments to the San Francisco Chronicle that it was his agent, not Payton or the Broncos' coaching staff, that informed him of his release in March. In fact, Greenlaw claimed that Payton ignored him as the 2025 season progressed, saying that he didn't speak with the Broncos' head coach from Week 12 through the week of the season.

It was actually Greenlaw's agent who informed him of the release by Denver, not the coaching staff.

"He definitely was, for sure," Greenlaw told the San Francisco Chronicle after the 49ers win. "He would walk by – I would walk by – and he wouldn’t even look at me because of my injury. So I just knew what it was [with him] there."

Greenlaw signed a three-year contract with the Broncos prior to the 2025 season, but his tenure in Denver didn't go well. An injured quad and suspension forced Greenlaw to miss nine games, logging 43 total tackles in eight regular-season games with the Broncos.

Shortly after his release from the Broncos, Greenlaw signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract to rejoin the 49ers. He's logged 34 total tackles and a forced fumble so far this season. The 29-year-old had been a standout fo