Denver Offense Comes Alive In Second Half: 3 Takeaways From Broncos Win Over Rams

The Los Angeles Rams appeared to be cruising to a second victory in a row on the road against the Denver Broncos, but Bo Nix had other plans.

The third-year quarterback authored a 30-point, second-half comeback to take a 30-26 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Dubbed the "Dream Team" before the start of the regular season because of blockbuster offseason moves for players like star pass-rusher Myles Garrett and cornerback Trent McDuffee, the Rams dropped to 1-2 with the loss. Denver improved to 2-1.

The Rams had one last chance from Denver’s 19-yard line, but Matthew Stafford’s attempt to Davante Adams was intercepted by safety Talanoa Hufanga, his second of the game.

Denver’s offense was nowhere to be found in the first half. The Broncos were blanked on the scoreboard by L.A.’s defense while the Rams offense stayed on the field for most of the first two quarters.

It was the same story as the first two weeks of the season. Denver has now scored 10 first-half points through its first three games this season.

But that all changed in the second half, as Nix led his offense on back-to-back touchdown drives and successful two-point conversions, allowing Denver to tie the game at 16-all with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Bo Nix and the Broncos scored 30 second-half points to beat the Rams on Sunday night. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

On the game-winning drive, Nix and the Broncos benefited from two defensive penalties – a defensive pass interference on cornerback Josh Wallace where he appeared to intercept the ball, and then an illegal hands to the face on safety Quentin Lake – that allowed the drive to continue.

Nix eventually scored on a quarterback sneak from a yard out for the victory.

The Rams' 38-year-old reigning MVP had a roller-coaster performance against one of the best defenses in the league in facing the Broncos.

Stafford struggled against Denver’s dominant defensive front. When Stafford was blitzed, he was 11-of-23 for 204 yards, according to Next Gen Stats, with two touchdowns and two interceptions by Hufanga, including one returned 66 yards for a score.

When Stafford faced any pressure, he was 5-of-18 for 70 yards and an interception.

It was Stafford’s 33rd pick-six of his career, the most in NFL history. He was seen holding his elbow after that interception but didn't miss any snaps.

However, Stafford also finished with 390 passing yards and two TDs, including a 48-yard touchdown to wide receiver Konata Mumpfield that put Los Angeles up late in the fourth quarter.

Stafford was helped by the running game. Running back Kyren Williams finished with 158 scrimmage yards and looked like the best player on the field at times, while Adams was excellent, as well.

Stafford kept his team in the game and kept the pressure on Denver’s defense, but it ultimately wasn't enough.

Matthew Stafford struggled for the majority of the second half against the Broncos. (Aaron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Los Angeles played a second straight game without the team’s No. 1 receiver Puka Nacua, who sat out with a groin injury.

Fortunately for the Rams, they have another elite receiver in Adams.

Adams finished with 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns last week in a vintage performance against the Giants on Monday night. He followed that up with seven receptions for 138 yards matched up against one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, the Broncos' Patrick Surtain II. Per Next Gen Stats, Adams against Surtain.

For the second straight week, wide receiver Davante Adams stepped up in a big way without Puka Nacua. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Adams also got open deep twice on double moves against Surtain, but he was overthrown both times.

Nacua has a chance to return to play next week, when the Rams head east to take on the Eagles. In Nacua's absence, Adams has been productive in leading the passing offense, stepping up and filling the role of WR1 very well.