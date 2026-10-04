Still Perfect: 3 Takeaways As 49ers Grind Out Victory Over Broncos To Remain Undefeated

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California) — Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level through the first quarter of the season, but in a 24-14 victory over the visiting Denver Broncos, the defense carried the day for the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco improved to 4-0 on the year with the win and is one of three undefeated teams left in the league. The 49ers face the Super Bowl defending champion Seattle Seahawks (3-1) on the road next week. Seattle held on for a 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Emerald City.

The Broncos dropped to 2-2 this year and head to L.A. to face the Chargers (0-4) in Week 5.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Raheem Morris Has 49ers Defense Playing At Elite Level

A lot of attention for San Francisco has rightly been on Purdy and how he’s performed through the first four weeks. The Iowa State product hadn't been sacked this season entering Sunday’s contest, leading the NFL in passing touchdowns and passer rating.

However, San Francisco’s defense has continued to play at a high level with Morris replacing the departed Robert Salah. Against the Broncos, the 49ers held Denver to one touchdown and 296 total yards. That one touchdown didn't come until late in the fourth quarter, as Denver was stuck on three points for much of the afternoon.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix didn't have a pretty day, either. He completed 24 of 42 passes for just 214 yards, averaging only 5.1 yards per attempt.

With edge rusher Nick Bosa out because of a calf injury, linebackers Dre Greenlaw (11 combined tackles) and Fred Warner (seven combined tackles, two pass breakups) led the defensive effort.

2. Deebo Samuel Is A Focal Point Of 49ers Offense

Five years ago, Samuel earned the "wide-back" nickname as the engine that drove San Francisco’s offense because of his unique ability to break tackles as a runner and receiver.

Well, because of injuries at receiver, Samuel had a chance to return to the 49ers in free agency, and San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has seamlessly installed Samuel back in the offense with similar plays he ran with much success when he was first with the team.

Samuel finished with 70 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game. It came a week after he had 80 receiving yards (although he didn't have a reception) as he took a hook-and-ladder for a touchdown.

Samuel wasn't the only veteran to contribute to the 49ers' win. Playing with sore ribs, Mike Evans also showed up, totaling five receptions for 76 yards. And George Kittle added four catches for 70 yards, including a 56-yard screen pass for a touchdown to put the game away.

Those three veteran pass catchers, along with Purdy, helped carry the offense. But Samuel brought an added dimension that had been missing in Shanahan’s offense.

3. Broncos’ Defense Takes Big Hit

Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who won Defensive Player of the Year two years ago, left the game due to a non-contact right ankle injury and did not return. Surtain could not put pressure on the ankle and had to be helped off the field and to the locker room for further evaluation.

If Surtain is out long-term, it’s a huge loss for one of the best defenses in the league. Surtain is considered the best cover corner in the game and will significantly change how Denver attacks on defense if he’s out long-term.

The Broncos also lost the team’s other starting cornerback, Riley Moss, to a rib injury, and receiver Pat Bryant had to be carted off the field with a right leg injury.

Denver’s offense, led by first-time play caller Davis Webb, struggled to get in the end zone again this game. And now, defensively, the Broncos will have to figure out how to move forward without both starting corners.



