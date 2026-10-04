National Football League
Still Perfect: 3 Takeaways As 49ers Grind Out Victory Over Broncos To Remain Undefeated
National Football League

Still Perfect: 3 Takeaways As 49ers Grind Out Victory Over Broncos To Remain Undefeated

Updated Oct. 4, 2026 8:24 p.m. ET
Eric Williams
Eric Williams
NFL Writer

Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California) — Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level through the first quarter of the season, but in a 24-14 victory over the visiting Denver Broncos, the defense carried the day for the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco improved to 4-0 on the year with the win and is one of three undefeated teams left in the league. The 49ers face the Super Bowl defending champion Seattle Seahawks (3-1) on the road next week. Seattle held on for a 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Emerald City.

The Broncos dropped to 2-2 this year and head to L.A. to face the Chargers (0-4) in Week 5.

Here are my takeaways: 

San Francisco 49ers1. Raheem Morris Has 49ers Defense Playing At Elite Level

A lot of attention for San Francisco has rightly been on Purdy and how he’s performed through the first four weeks. The Iowa State product hadn't been sacked this season entering Sunday’s contest, leading the NFL in passing touchdowns and passer rating.

However, San Francisco’s defense has continued to play at a high level with Morris replacing the departed Robert Salah. Against the Broncos, the 49ers held Denver to one touchdown and 296 total yards. That one touchdown didn't come until late in the fourth quarter, as Denver was stuck on three points for much of the afternoon. 

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix didn't have a pretty day, either. He completed 24 of 42 passes for just 214 yards, averaging only 5.1 yards per attempt. 

With edge rusher Nick Bosa out because of a calf injury, linebackers Dre Greenlaw (11 combined tackles) and Fred Warner (seven combined tackles, two pass breakups) led the defensive effort. 

San Francisco 49ers2. Deebo Samuel Is A Focal Point Of 49ers Offense

Five years ago, Samuel earned the "wide-back" nickname as the engine that drove San Francisco’s offense because of his unique ability to break tackles as a runner and receiver.

Well, because of injuries at receiver, Samuel had a chance to return to the 49ers in free agency, and San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has seamlessly installed Samuel back in the offense with similar plays he ran with much success when he was first with the team.

Samuel finished with 70 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Sunday's game. It came a week after he had 80 receiving yards (although he didn't have a reception) as he took a hook-and-ladder for a touchdown.

Samuel wasn't the only veteran to contribute to the 49ers' win. Playing with sore ribs, Mike Evans also showed up, totaling five receptions for 76 yards. And George Kittle added four catches for 70 yards, including a 56-yard screen pass for a touchdown to put the game away.

Those three veteran pass catchers, along with Purdy, helped carry the offense. But Samuel brought an added dimension that had been missing in Shanahan’s offense.

Denver Broncos3. Broncos’ Defense Takes Big Hit

Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who won Defensive Player of the Year two years ago, left the game due to a non-contact right ankle injury and did not return. Surtain could not put pressure on the ankle and had to be helped off the field and to the locker room for further evaluation.

If Surtain is out long-term, it’s a huge loss for one of the best defenses in the league. Surtain is considered the best cover corner in the game and will significantly change how Denver attacks on defense if he’s out long-term.

The Broncos also lost the team’s other starting cornerback, Riley Moss, to a rib injury, and receiver Pat Bryant had to be carted off the field with a right leg injury.

Denver’s offense, led by first-time play caller Davis Webb, struggled to get in the end zone again this game. And now, defensively, the Broncos will have to figure out how to move forward without both starting corners.


 

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 10 Biggest Risers, Fallers In 2027 NFL Draft: Is QB Drew Mestemaker A First-Rounder?

10 Biggest Risers, Fallers In 2027 NFL Draft: Is QB Drew Mestemaker A First-Rounder?

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 4 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Rams To Bounce Back At Eagles

    2026 NFL Week 4 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Rams To Bounce Back At Eagles

    NFL Trending Image: Seahawks RB Jadarian Price 'Re-Aggravated' Injury, Ruled Out Week 4

    Seahawks RB Jadarian Price 'Re-Aggravated' Injury, Ruled Out Week 4

    NFL Trending Image: Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Brewers In Game 1; Lions Over Panthers

    Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Brewers In Game 1; Lions Over Panthers

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL DFS Week 4: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL DFS Week 4: Best Picks, Lineup Advice and Value Plays

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Backup Quarterback Rankings: Which Teams Have The Most Reliable QB2s?

    NFL Backup Quarterback Rankings: Which Teams Have The Most Reliable QB2s?

    NFL Trending Image: Buccaneers And Todd Bowles' Fates Hinge On Undrafted Rookie QB. Meet Jalon Daniels.

    Buccaneers And Todd Bowles' Fates Hinge On Undrafted Rookie QB. Meet Jalon Daniels.

  3. NFL Trending Image: Steelers HC Mike McCarthy Explains He, Aaron Rodgers Cursing At Each Other

    Steelers HC Mike McCarthy Explains He, Aaron Rodgers Cursing At Each Other

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For OSU-Iowa, Chargers-Seahawks

    2026 NFL, College Football Odds: Best Bets For OSU-Iowa, Chargers-Seahawks

    NFL Trending Image: Scouts Unsure How To Fix Drake Maye: 'He Looks Like A Rookie, And Not A Particularly Good One'

    Scouts Unsure How To Fix Drake Maye: 'He Looks Like A Rookie, And Not A Particularly Good One'

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 4 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Rams To Bounce Back At Eagles
2026 NFL Week 4 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back Rams To Bounce Back At Eagles
NFL Trending Image: Seahawks RB Jadarian Price 'Re-Aggravated' Injury, Ruled Out Week 4
Seahawks RB Jadarian Price 'Re-Aggravated' Injury, Ruled Out Week 4
NFL Trending Image: Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Brewers In Game 1; Lions Over Panthers
Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Brewers In Game 1; Lions Over Panthers
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes