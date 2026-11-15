Drake Maye Leaves Patriots' Game Against Lions With Ankle Injury

Aidan Hutchinson's first-quarter sack of Drake Maye turned into a worrisome play for both the Detroit Lions and the New England Patriots.

The Patriots' quarterback suffered an ankle injury when he was sacked by Hutchinson. Maye gingerly walked off the field after the third-down sack, while Hutchinson injured his right knee when he celebrated the play.

Maye was evaluated in the blue medical for several moments. However, he eventually went to the locker room for further evaluation when the Patriots' second possession of the game began. He was initially ruled questionable to return before being declared out for the remainder of the game in the second quarter.

Tommy DeVito replaced Maye.

Maye completed 3 of 4 passes on the Patriots' opening drive, helping New England get deep into Detroit territory. The Patriots took a 3-0 lead on the opening possession before the Lions took a 7-3 lead on the next drive with a touchdown catch from Amon-Ra St. Brown.

While Maye hasn't played at the level that helped him finish as the MVP runner-up last season, he's still had a pretty solid year. New England's third-year quarterback is sixth in passing yards this season (2,282) and is tied for fourth in passing touchdowns (18), with 11 interceptions, 219 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a 96.8 passer rating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.