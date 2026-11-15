Chiefs' Star TE Travis Kelce Leaves Early, Then Returns vs. Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs were dealt with an injury scare to Travis Kelce in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The star tight end left Sunday's game in the first quarter with an ankle injury. He was initially ruled questionable to return. However, Kelce returned to action later in the first half.

​Kelce caught a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and was taken down by a Falcons defender who went low. When Kelce got up, the tight end was slow to get up and limped to the sideline. The team replaced Kelce with tight end Noah Gray after the injury.

Earlier this year, Kelce also suffered an ankle injury but played through it against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7.

​The 11-time Pro Bowler has been a force for the Kansas City offense with Mahomes back under center. Kelce has caught 33 passes for 482 yards and two touchdowns through the Chiefs' first eight games this season.

While Kelce has been a massive part of the Chiefs' offensive success, Kansas City also saw running back Emmett Johnson score his first career touchdown.

​The Chiefs are in a bounce-back year following their underwhelming 6-11 record last season and a missed NFL playoffs. Sitting atop the AFC West, the Chiefs sit at 6-2, with losses to the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos.