NFL Suspends Official, Referee For Unprofessional Conduct

The NFL has suspended line judge Jeff Seeman two games for swearing at Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride during the team’s loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.

Seeman was caught on camera cursing at McBride, which drew the ire of union leader JC Tretter, a retired offensive lineman who played eight seasons.

"This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable," Tretter, the NFL Players Association’s executive director, said on social media along with a video clip of the incident. "Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard."

The interaction took place with just under five minutes left after officials did not call a pass interference or illegal contact penalty on New York’s Dru Phillips, who made contact with McBride before the ball arrived from Jacoby Brissett on a third-and-2 play.

Arizona punted and the Giants went on to win 36-24 after Deonte Banks intercepted Brissett's pass and ran it back for a pick-6 as time expired.

Referee Adrian Hill was also suspended for unprofessional conduct in the Miami-Minnesota game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.